Updated card for WWE Backlash on May 21 following London TV tapings

Following tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live episode in London, new matches have been announced for the upcoming Smackdown-only Backlash PPV on May 21 in Chicago.

This includes a six women’s tag team match featuring WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina.

Here is the updated card for Backlash in two weeks.

WWE Championship Match

Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE United States Championship Match

Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match

The Usos (c’s) vs. Breezango

Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina