Updated card for WWE Backlash on May 21 following London TV tapings

Following tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live episode in London, new matches have been announced for the upcoming Smackdown-only Backlash PPV on May 21 in Chicago.
This includes a six women’s tag team match featuring WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina.
HANDS IN! @MsCharlotteWWE, @BeckyLynchWWE and @NaomiWWE are ready to bond… right in time for #WWEBacklash! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/COS7SwEVDh
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2017
Here is the updated card for Backlash in two weeks.
WWE Championship Match
Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal
WWE United States Championship Match
Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match
The Usos (c’s) vs. Breezango
Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina