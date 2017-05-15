Braun Strowman undergoes elbow surgery, expected out for six months

It was reported last week that Braun Strowman would be undergoing surgery on his elbow and was expected to miss a limited amount of time as a result.

However, that no longer appears to be the case as WWE.com reported on Monday afternoon that Strowman was expected out of action for the next six months.

His surgery is being used as part of the storyline of being attacked by Roman Reigns during last week’s RAW taping in London. Whether or not his elbow was indeed “shattered” remains to be seen, but it was serious enough to report on the six month absence.