JR to announce UK Championship TakeOver match, Finn Balor WWE 24

JR to announce UK Championship NXT TakeOver match

Having re-signed with WWE during WrestleMania weekend, it was soon revealed that JR would be joining Nigel McGuinness as part of the WWE United Kingdom Championship special. Today Ross announced on Twitter that he will be calling the United Kingdom Championship match between Pete Dunne and champion Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver Chicago on May 20 alongside McGuinness.

Excited to announce that I'll join @McGuinnessNigel Sat night at #NXTTakeOverChicago to call the U.K. Championship match! pic.twitter.com/aKhot7z88P — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 15, 2017

Finn Balor WWE 24

Tonight after Raw, the next edition of WWE 24 will air focusing on Finn Balor. It will take you behind the scenes of Finn Balor through his rise to the top of WWE in winning the Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam, only to suffer a devastating injury during his match and be forced to relinquish his championship. It will follow him during his seven month recovery and his successful return to WWE in 2017.