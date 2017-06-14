Big YouTube views for Lesnar vs. Joe, Paige return to WWE update

Big YouTube views for Lesnar vs. Joe

While WWE continues to struggle with TV ratings, YouTube views have remained strong and were even more so for the Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe segment from RAW on Monday.

The opening segment of the show featuring a brawl between Lesnar and Joe has drawn over 4.7 million views on YouTube as of Wednesday morning.

If you missed the segment, you can check it out below courtesy of WWE.

Paige return to WWE update

Paige indicated on both Twitter and Instagram that she was undergoing her final x-rays to examine her neck and hinted that a comeback to WWE could be coming soon.