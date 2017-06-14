Big YouTube views for Lesnar vs. Joe, Paige return to WWE update

Adam Martin
Big YouTube views for Lesnar vs. Joe

While WWE continues to struggle with TV ratings, YouTube views have remained strong and were even more so for the Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe segment from RAW on Monday.

The opening segment of the show featuring a brawl between Lesnar and Joe has drawn over 4.7 million views on YouTube as of Wednesday morning.

Paige return to WWE update

Paige indicated on both Twitter and Instagram that she was undergoing her final x-rays to examine her neck and hinted that a comeback to WWE could be coming soon.

💪🏻

A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on

  • Cameron Huff

    Even if she comes back to WWE the fans will chant inappropriate comments towards her (I could be wrong).

  • NJ Louch

    Has she had a bit of facial work done? Her cheeks look different

  • aces

    them videos better be taken down…( could ruin her image ) hehe

  • goddessroleplay

    Hope she comes back and has some good matches with sasha banks/alexa bliss.

  • Al79

    Probably so, but also, I really don’t think she will add much to the women’s division at this point.