Daniel Bryan officially strips Carmella of the Money in the Bank briefcase

During tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live in Dayton, General Manager Daniel Bryan made his return to the show for the first time since April and made an official ruling regarding the controversial ending to the first ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match on Sunday.

Bryan ruled that while all ladder matches in WWE have No DQ rules, they were in “uncharted territory” with James Ellsworth getting involved in the match on Sunday night when he climbed up the ladder, unhooked the briefcase and handed it to Carmella.

Bryan announced that he would be stripping Carmella of the briefcase and booked a Money in the Bank ladder rematch next week on Smackdown Live in San Diego.

It was also revealed earlier in the night that Naomi would defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Lana in a rematch as well.