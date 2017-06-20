WWE Smackdown Results – 6/20/17 (Daniel Bryan returns, MITB fallout)



WWE Smackdown Results

June 20, 2017

Dayton, Ohio

Commentary: Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton

The show opens with Becky Lynch, Natalya, Charlotte and Tamina arguing outside of Daniel Bryan’s office. Bryan shows up and tells everyone to calm down. He wants to hear everyone out, but first he wants to hear what Carmella and James Ellsworth have to say.

Daniel Bryan confronts Carmella and James Ellsworth

“Miss Money in the Bank” Carmella and James Ellsworth head to the ring. Ellsworth asks what is wrong with the people. “You get on your feet and you give it up for the first ever Miss Money in the Bank, Carmella.” He again yells at the crowd to get up and give it up for Carmella. Loud booing from the crowd in Dayton.

Carmella welcomes everyone to the Fabulous Era and tells Ellsworth to hold her briefcase. She wants to address the elephant in the room and how her name has been trending worldwide. Carmella says “who cares” to the negative feedback and holds up her briefcase again. She talks about being overlooked and underestimated when she was picked last in the WWE Draft. “I am not here for girl power, that’s for damn sure.”

Carmella says everyone pays attention to the other women on the roster. She said while they were trying to make history, she was making plans for the future and the fact of the matter is she won the match fair and square. Carmella brings up Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt causing problems in past Money in the Bank ladder matches and no one caring. She calls out the internet trolls and now Daniel Bryan has to come out here because of what they did the last 48 hours. Carmella says she earned that contract and it was No DQ rules. She wonders how you can break a rule when none existed. Carmella says Bryan will only reinforce that she is Miss Money in the Bank. She holds up the briefcase and smiles.

Backstage, we see Charlotte talking with Daniel Bryan. He talked with the medical staff about her neck. Charlotte doesn’t care and wants Bryan to act on this ladder match. She tells Bryan to do the right thing tonight.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler goes down later tonight.

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will also take on Luke Harper.

Big E vs. Jimmy Uso is up next.

Before the match, New Day has photos shown from Money in the Bank where The Usos bailed on the Smackdown Tag Team Championship match. Kofi Kingston introduces Big E as the warden who has a “big nightstick and isn’t afraid to use it.”

The Usos are out next and head to the ring.

Big E vs. Jimmy Uso

We return live as Jimmy throws a big right at Big E over the ring apron. Big E eats another right from Jimmy. Jimmy goes up top, Big E catches him and connects with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Big E with a second and third overhead belly-to-belly. Jimmy catches Big E with a samoan drop when Big E hit the ropes attempting a splash. Jimmy avoids a Big Ending attempt and rolls out of the ring. Jey helps up Jimmy and they start heading to the ramp when Kofi leaps over the steel steps and takes out Jey. Woods backs Jimmy up to the ring. Jimmy with a right to Big E, rolls in, misses a kick, Big E has Jimmy up and connects with the Big Ending. Big E hooks the leg and gets the pinfall.

Winner: Big E

Backstage, Natalya and Tamina talk with Daniel Bryan. Natalya starts going on a rant about her cats when Tamina interrupts. She wants to know if Bryan is going to let Carmella and James Ellsworth get away with this. Bryan is going to have an official decision.

Backstage, Naomi doesn’t matter who gets the Money in the Bank briefcase because she will be ready. Lana interrupts and challenges Naomi to a rematch. She agrees to a rematch next week and tells Lana to get out of her face before she slaps her back to Russia.

Highlights of Jinder Mahal defeating Randy Orton at Money in the Bank on Sunday night to retain the WWE Championship is shown.

Tom Phillips sat down with Randy Orton earlier today. Orton says he lost control at Money in the Bank when The Singh Brothers went after his father at ringside. He says he beat himself. Orton understands how the numbers game works and he did that with Evolution and Legacy. He says Mahal accomplished his mission to make it personal. “Jinder crossed the line. This is far from over. I’m going to hurt Jinder Mahal bad. I don’t care if I end his career.” Orton suggests traveling to India and dropping Mahal’s family with an RKO.

Dolph Ziggler heads to the ring. He faces Shinsuke Nakamura next.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Ziggler attempts takedowns early. Nakamura gets an armbar and Ziggler breaks free rolling out of the ring. Ziggler powers Nakamura down into a cover for two counts. Nakamura with a series of kicks and a big kick to the face of Ziggler. Nakamura holds Ziggler down in the corner with his boot and side steps a dropkick attempt by Ziggler. Ziggler pulls Nakamura shoulder first into the steel ring post. Ziggler with a standing dropkick to Nakamura. Ziggler rakes the eyes of Nakamura over the ropes. Nakamura launches Ziggler over the top rope.

