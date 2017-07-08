AJ Styles talks winning United States Title, Updated Network subscribers

AJ Styles talks winning United States Title

WWE has posted an interview with AJ Styles where he talks about defeating Kevin Owens on Friday night at a WWE live event in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

Styles, who was scheduled to face Owens for the championship at the upcoming Battleground PPV on July 23, teases that Owens may not deserve a rematch.

You can check out the full interview below.

Updated Network subscribers

WWE issued a press release on Friday noting that the company will be releasing its second quarter 2017 financial figures on July 27 before the opening of the market.

These figures will include the latest WWE Network subscriber numbers as of June 30 along with more detailed financials regarding WrestleMania 33 back in April.