Segments announced for WWE RAW tonight, Early look at WWE 24 special

Segments announced for WWE RAW tonight

Just announced for tonight’s WWE RAW in Houston is RAW General Manager Kurt Angle personally congratulating Brock Lesnar on retaining the WWE Universal Championship last night at the Great Balls of Fire PPV.

A MizTV segment has also been announced where WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz will hand out the first ever “Mizzies” awards.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Early look at WWE 24 special

The latest “WWE 24” special looking at Kurt Angle will air on the WWE Network tonight following RAW. WWE posted this early look clip featuring Angle with Shane McMahon.