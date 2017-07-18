Video: Kurt Angle’s big announcement on RAW on Monday night

As noted in Mike Tedesco’s WWE RAW recap, Kurt Angle delivered on his promise with a big announced on RAW this past Monday night in Nashville.

WWE introduced a new storyline where Angle revealed he impregnated a girl while he was in college at Clarion University and that baby turned out to be WWE star Jason Jordan of the American Alpha tag team.

Here is an excerpt from Mike’s recap on Monday night.

“Angle wants to brag about this young man. He was a three sport athlete in high school. He was drafted for baseball, but he went to college to excel in wrestling. After college, he had options, but he wanted to become a WWE Superstar. Angle is happy he did that. They always settle everything in the ring on RAW. Angle introduces the newest member of RAW, his son… Jason Jordan! Jason Jordan makes his way to the ring, and Angle starts crying. They then embrace in the ring. Angle holds his arms up and hugs him again.”

If you missed the segment, WWE has posted this clip online.