WWE RAW Results – 7/17/17 (Angle announcement, Reigns vs. Joe)



WWE RAW Results

July 17, 2017

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary: Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

A video kicks off the show that recaps the saga about Kurt Angle’s big secret. Last week, he told the person on the phone that they have nothing to be ashamed of. Tonight, Kurt Angle will come clean on his private matter. We’ll also see Roman Reigns take on Samoa Joe. The winner faces Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Dean Ambrose kicks off Monday Night RAW

Dean Ambrose’s music hits, and he makes his way to the ring carrying a steel chair. Replays are shown from last week when he attacked The Miz while he was presenting “The Mizzies.” Seth Rollins saved him from a beatdown from Miz’ entourage. Later in the night, The Miz and his entourage attacked Seth Rollins. Ambrose then made the save and viciously assaulted The Miz with a steel chair. Ambrose greets the crowd in “Music City” before introducing “Steely Dan” (the chair). They’re both bent out of shape because of The Miz. They had a good time last week hitting Miz with the chair. Ambrose calls Miz and the entourage out to finish what they started last week. Ambrose sets the chair up in the ring and sits down. Miz doesn’t respond. Ambrose continues to call him and the entourage out, but he still doesn’t respond.

Seth Rollins’ music hits, and he comes down to the ring smiling. Rollins asks Ambrose why he’s picking a fight he can’t win on his own. Ambrose told him to stay out of his battles last week, but at the end of the night Ambrose came out to fight his battles. Rollins appreciates his toughness, but he needs to calm down and come up with a better plan. Ambrose says he goes wherever his mood takes him, and last week his mood told him to swing the chair at The Miz. Rollins just happened to be there. Ambrose tells him to go away. Rollins says he’s only out here because The Miz and his glam squad attacked him. Rollins has a question for Ambrose. When he takes the fight to The Miz, will Ambrose be standing in his way or standing by his side? Rollins called him “brother.” Ambrose says Rollins isn’t his brothers. His brothers were in The Shield. His brothers had his back and stood for something. Ambrose doesn’t know this Rollins. The Rollins he knew was a liar and stabbed his brothers in the back. Rollins says that was three years ago, and he’s sorry. Rollins says sorry once again, and Ambrose looks like he’s contemplating what to do. Rollins says he lives with it everyday of his life. Rollins also remembers fighting Ambrose inside Hell in a Cell. Rollins also remembers Ambrose beating him for the title after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. Rollins has moved on from that. What will it take for Ambrose to move on?

Ambrose takes a few steps before saying he sees Rollins’ mouth moving, but he doesn’t hear anything. Rollins says he’ll let his actions speak for him. Rollins turns around and offers Ambrose the chance to hit him in the back with the steel chair. The crowd is buzzing. Rollins tells him to hit him as many times as he needs to get it out of his system. Ambrose picks up the chair and thinks about it. Rollins has his back to him with his arms out. Ambrose smiles before throwing the chair out of the ring. Rollins looks at him, and Ambrose smirks.

The Miz and his entourage of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel come out to the stage. The Miz sarcastically says this is a touching scene, but it won’t work. It’s a waste of time. Ambrose will never forgive Rollins. If you burn a bridge in this business, that’s a major no-no. This is the same “Lunatic Fringe” he’s owned for months. At Extreme Rules and Great Balls of Fire, he beat Ambrose. Ambrose doesn’t have the skill to beat him. Ambrose can’t do it all on his own. Miz says he knew Ambrose would come out and make a spectacle of calling him out. Now he gets two for the price of one. Ambrose just reacts. There’s no strategy. Miz may not be an architect, but he can plan. The entourage pull out chairs from under the ring. Miz picks up the steel chair Ambrose threw out of the ring. The crowd starts chanting, “Roman.” Ambrose and Rollins try to fight them, but Miz and the entourage quickly take them down and hit them with the chairs. Miz slams the chair off Ambrose’s back before throwing him into the steel steps. In the ring, the entourage attack Rollins with the steel chair. They set the chair up, and Miz gives Rollins the Skull Crushing Finale on the steel chair! The Miz and the entourage stand over Rollins while the crowd lightly boos. They then leave the ring. Before going up the ramp, Miz hits Ambrose one more time with the steel chair.

Tonight’s main event will see Roman Reigns take on Samoa Joe with the winner facing Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. We’ll also hear Kurt Angle’s big secret. Coming up next, Bayley takes on Alexa Bliss in a non-title match.

-Commercial Break-

The Miz is walking backstage with Maryse and his entourage. They’re walking quite fast. Charly Caruso tries to interview him, but he declines. They then leave the building.

While Bayley is making her way to the ring, they show footage of her pinning Alexa Bliss in a tag team match last week. In a really nice moment, Bayley hugged a young boy who was crying because he was so excited to see her.

Non-Title Match

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

The bell rings, and Bliss slaps her right in the face. Bayley quickly picks her up and slams her into the corner before stomping her. Bliss turns her around and stomps her. Bayley quickly boots her down and tackles her before punching away at her. Bliss quickly escapes the ring. Nia Jax’s music hits, and she heads down to ringside to be Bliss’ backup.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Bliss applying a surfboard stretch. During the commercial break, Bliss snapped Bayley’s arm off the bottom rope. Bliss transitions into a hammerlock, but Bayley fights up. Bliss quickly takes her down by wrenching the arm for a two count. Bliss continues to try to dislocate the shoulder of Bayley. Bliss stands on her and steps on her head. Bayley gets up and sweeps the feet. Bayley gets her on the apron and snaps her off the middle rope. Bayley connects with some forearms before giving her a flapjack into the turnbuckle. Bayley takes her down with a back elbow before trying for a scoop slam, but her arm is too hurt. Bayley elbows her back and comes off the second rope with a flying back elbow. Bayley hits a snap back suplex before going to the middle rope for an elbow drop. Bliss quickly rolls out of the ring. Bayley follows her out, and Nia Jax stands in her way. Bliss connects with a cheap shot to take her down. Bliss gets her in the ring. Sasha Banks runs down and attacks Jax. Banks escapes a toss into the ring post and dropkicks Jax into the LED apron. Bayley catches Bliss with an inside cradle, but she kicks out. Bayley quickly follows up with Bayley To Belly for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Bayley

Bayley and Sasha Banks celebrate in the ring while Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax back up the ramp.

Kurt Angle will reveal his big secret later tonight. We’ll also see The Hardy Boyz face The Revival.

Michael Cole starts talking about The ESPYs when Corey Graves abruptly checks his phone, gets up, and leaves. We then see a video of John Cena, Nikki Bella, The Miz, and Maryse at The ESPYs. John Cena gave out “The Jimmy V Award.” They then show Stephanie McMahon winning a Sports Humanitarian Award.

-Commercial Break-

A video hyping up Roman Reigns airs. It is booed by the crowd. Reigns will face Samoa Joe with the winner facing Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam.

Kurt Angle is pacing in his office and saying to Corey Graves that he’s having second thoughts. Some things shouldn’t be televised. Graves reminds him that we’re living in the golden age of social media. It’s better that Angle says it rather than hearing about it from somewhere else.

Footage is shown of Neville viciously attacking Akira Tozawa on WWE 205 Live.

Titus O’Neil is backstage with Akira Tozawa and Apollo Crews. O’Neil reminds them of their shortcomings. Ariya Daivari walks in and asks where their honor is. Daivari says he was going to dedicate his victory over Tozawa to an Olympian, but they were interrupted by Neville. Daivari tells him to meet him in the ring tonight to finish what they started. Tozawa agrees.

The Brian Kendrick and Drew Gulak will take on “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher and Mustafa Ali, next.

-Commercial Break-

Cruiserweight Match

The Brian Kendrick and Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali and “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher

Footage is shown of The Brian Kendrick impersonating Jack Gallagher on WWE 205 Live.

No purple lights for the Cruiserweights tonight. Drew Gulak starts against Jack Gallagher. Gallagher takes him down and stomps on his knees. Galalgher then scares Kendrick off the apron. Gulak takes Gallagher down before knocking Mustafa Ali off the apron. Gulak takes Gallagher down again and chops the chest. Gallagher takes him down with his legs and gives him a back body drop over the top rope. Kendrick blind tagged in, but Gallagher viciously head-butts him. Ali tags in and goes to the top rope for an Inverted 450 Splash to pick up the win.

Winners by Pinfall: Mustafa Ali and “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher

Enzo Amore is skipping around backstage despite Michael Cole saying he has been down lately. He’ll be out, next.

-Commercial Break-

Enzo Amore addresses Big Cass

Enzo Amore makes his entrance to a nice reception and goes through his usual shtick. The crowd sings “Enzo Amore.” Enzo states that Newton’s Law says every action has an equal and opposite reaction. There isn’t a man in this business that can elicit a reaction on the microphone like him. Enzo does it knowing full well the repercussions of his words. Sometimes his losses outweigh his assets. The same holds true in this business as it does in life. You’ll win some and lose some, but you always have to fight for what you believe in. Enzo believes Big Cass believed in what they were fighting for a while ago. Enzo believed in it more than Cass. For five years, Enzo put his all into it to win. When Cass would throw him at his opponents, Cass was left standing in the ring at 7-feet tall. Cass is 7-feet tall, and they didn’t win any championships. Cass claimed to throw Enzo out of his life, but he’s not out. If he gets knocked down nine times, he’s getting up ten. Enzo got back to his feet and made him finish the fight.

Big Cass said Enzo writes checks his backside can’t cash. Enzo has footage shown from last Monday when Big Show attacked Big Cass and sent him running. Enzo criticizes Cass for not looking Big Show in the eyes and folding like a lawn chair when the going got tough. Enzo says he would’ve tried. There’s only one word to describe Cass…

Big Cass’ music cuts him off, and he makes his way to the ring. Big Cass says Enzo didn’t learn his lesson at Great Balls Of Fire, so he has to beat some sense into him. Maybe Enzo will learn to shut his mouth. Enzo accepts the fight before getting out of the ring. If Cass wants to fight, he loves a fight. Enzo goes into the crowd and asks a fan to come by him. Enzo is going to sit ringside and watch him get smoked.

Big Show’s music hits. He makes his way to the ring, and Big Cass attacks him. Show head-butts him and pulls him out of the ring before driving him into the barricade. Cass tries to fight back, but Show cuts him off and throws him into the barricade. Cass finally drives Big Show into the barricade and punches away at him. Finally, Show kicks him in the midsection and drives him into the LED apron. Show scoop slams Cass on the floor. Show lays him out on the apron and chops the chest. Enzo likes what he’s seeing at ringside. Cass quickly gets up and drives him twice into the ring post. Cass puts him in the ring and punches away at Show. Enzo looks surprised. Cass kicks Show in the ribs a few times. Enzo tries to run in to make the save, but Cass big boots him down. Cass then leaves the ring triumphant. Big Show gets up and shakes in rage.

Roman Reigns is backstage warming up when Charly Caruso walks up to him. She mentions Samoa Joe has beaten him twice, but tonight the stakes are higher. Reigns says he steps up when the stakes are high like he did at WrestleMania when he beat The Undertaker. Tonight, he’ll beat Samoa Joe and take the title at SummerSlam because he is The Big Dog and this is his yard.

Kurt Angle will reveal his secret later tonight. Coming up next, Finn Bálor will take on Elias Samson in a rematch.

-Commercial Break-

Dean Ambrose is with Seth Rollins talking about how he doesn’t need his help. Rollins says if Ambrose didn’t jump the gun, that wouldn’t have happened. Kurt Angle comes in and says it’ll be Rollins and Ambrose versus any two members of The Miz’ entourage. Ambrose suggests they take on all three. Angle makes the match official for next week. Rollins shakes his head.

Elias Samson is in the ring, and the crowd chants, “We want Bálor.” Samson says he’ll get him soon enough, but for now they need to keep their cellphones down and hold the applause until he finishes his song. This song is dedicated to the crowd. It’s about lust and greed. Finn Bálor cuts him off. They’ll fight, next.

-Commercial Break-

Elias Samson vs. Finn Bálor

The bell rings, and they locks up. Samson drives him into the corner and gives a clean break. Bálor takes him down with a snapmare and kicks him in the back. Bálor then applies an arm bar. Samson fights up and scoop slams him into the ropes. Samson punches away at him before slamming him onto the apron. Samson chokes him on the middle rope before connecting with a clothesline. Samson applies a full nelson. Bálor fights up, so Samson sends him into the ropes. Bálor puts the brakes on and connects with an overhead kick. Bálor boots him back and connects with a forearm. Bálor dropkicks him in the head and punches him in the corner. Bálor gets on the shoulders, but Samson counters into a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall. Samson sends him into the ropes and hits a back suplex backbreaker for a two count. Samson goes to the second rope, but Bálor kicks him off to the floor. Bálor catches him with a baseball slide before viciously kicking him in the face from the apron. Bálor then dropkicks him into the barricade. Samson grabs his guitar and smashes it on Bálor! The referee calls for the bell.

Winner by Disqualification: Finn Bálor

Bálor is bleeding from the back of the head. Samson smiles and walks off while the referees check on Bálor. The ringside doctor is attending to him now. Replays are shown of the guitar shot.

While Bálor is being helped to the back, Bray Wyatt’s video flashes on the screen. Wyatt is backstage laughing at him. Wyatt says he’s been watching Bálor. Wyatt likes seeing Bálor hurting. That look is what he lives for. That look of pain and suffering. It ignites the fire in his soul. Wyatt feels the need to not just put him in pain, but agony. Wyatt wants to punish him. Bálor thinks he’s a product of Irish mythology. Wyatt isn’t a myth; he’s real. Wyatt is the worst nightmare he’s ever had. Wyatt will enjoy every second of it. Wyatt laughs before hits video flashes again.

A hype video for Samoa Joe is shown. He’ll face Roman Reigns in tonight’s main event.

-Commercial Break-

Kurt Angle is talking on his cellphone when Bayley and Sasha Banks come in. They’re talking to him about getting a shot against Alexa Bliss for the title. They argue over who should be the one to face Bliss. Angle says they both deserve a shot, but they’ll be the ones to decide. Next week, they’ll face each other with the winner facing Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. They seem pleased with that decision.

The commentators talk about the matches this Sunday at WWE Battleground.

Replays are shown of Gallows and Anderson beating The Hardy Boyz last week. The Revival then attacked The Hardy Boyz after the match.

Charly Caruso asks The Revival why they attacked The Hardy Boyz last week. Dash Wilder says The Hardy Boyz treated them like they were nobodies a few months ago, but now they’ll show them the respect they deserve. Scott Dawson says they don’t care about The Hardy Boyz’ legacy. They’ll take them apart tonight.

Akira Tozawa makes his entrance with Titus O’Neil. He’ll be in action, next.

-Commercial Break-

Cruiserweight Match

Akira Tozawa w/ Titus O’Neil vs. Ariya Daivari

Tozawa starts the match quick and goes for a senton splash, but Daivari gets the knees up. Tozawa holds his shoulder in pain. Daivari works on the injured arm and stretches it. Daivari continues to work the arm, but he can’t keep him down. Tozawa comes back with a hurricanrana and a snap back suplex. Tozawa goes to the top rope, but Daivari gets up. Tozawa jumps over him, but Daivari quickly floors him with an arm breaker for a near fall. Daivari hits a running knee for another near fall. Daivari continues to attack him, but Titus O’Neil gets on the apron and tells the referee to call the match off.

Winner by Referee’s Decision: Ariya Daivari

Ariya Daivari gets on the microphone and shouts in his native tongue. Tozawa is disgusted with O’Neil and walks off on him. Tozawa says he’s done with him.

Coming up next, Kurt Angle will come clean with his secret.

-Commercial Break-

Kurt Angle makes his entrance to the ring and says he’s a bit nervous. Angle apologizes to the WWE Universe for being a distraction over the past couple of months. Before he makes his announcement, he wants to tell them what’s going on in his life. As a child, he was taught that every action has a consequence. Some are good and some are bad. Recently, he found out something from his past has a serious consequence because it’s changed his life. They’re giving him the “WHAT” treatment. Angle was afraid of change because he thought it would hurt his family, but they’re 100% supportive of this. WWE is supportive of this announcement.

When he was in college at Clarion University, he dated a young lady. They dated for a while, but stopped. She gave birth nine months after their last date to a baby boy. Angle was unaware of the pregnancy or the birth. The baby boy was put up for adoption and taken by a loving family. Angle wants to brag about this young man. He was a three sport athlete in high school. He was drafted for baseball, but he went to college to excel in wrestling. After college, he had options, but he wanted to become a WWE Superstar. Angle is happy he did that. They always settle everything in the ring on RAW. Angle introduces the newest member of RAW, his son… Jason Jordan!

Jason Jordan makes his way to the ring, and Angle starts crying. They then embrace in the ring. Angle holds his arms up and hugs him again.

The main event is Roman Reigns taking on Samoa Joe with the winner facing Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Coming up next, The Hardy Boyz will take on The Revival.

-Commercial Break-

Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan will be interviewed by Renee Young immediately after RAW on the WWE Network.

The Hardy Boyz vs. The Revival

The Hardys attack them while the get in the ring. The referee backs them up, and The Revival recovers at ringside.

Matt Hardy will start the match against Dash Wilder. Scott Dawson is quickly tagged in, and Matt puts him in the corner before hitting some shoulder thrusts. Dawson turns him around and chops him. Matt knocks him back and tags in Jeff Hardy. Jeff stomps him down before slamming him into the corner. Dawson reverses a whip to the corner, but Jeff explodes out of the corner with a clothesline. Matt is tagged in, and they send Dawson hard into the corner. Matt connects with a headlock takeover. Gallows and Anderson are seen watching backstage. Dawson fights up while an “OBSOLETE” chant fires up. Dash is tagged in, and they double-team Matt. Dash tags Dawson back in. Dawson attacks him, but Matt starts bouncing him off the turnbuckles one at a time. Matt clotheslines him in the corner and connects with a bulldog for a two count. Jeff is tagged in, and they hit a double-team splash/leg drop combo. Dash comes in, and they take him down before hitting a double-team wheelbarrow slam. The Hardys are standing tall while we go to commercial.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Dawson working over Matt’s knee. They make frequent tags to keep the pressure on Matt. Gallows and Anderson are still watching backstage. Dawson bends Hardy’s knee at an extreme angle. Wilder tags in, and he bends the knee over the middle rope. Matt eventually makes a comeback against Dawson. Dash is quickly tagged in before Matt can make the tag. They cut him off a few more times before Jeff is tagged in.

Jeff dropkicks Dawson and hits Dash with an inverted atomic drop, a double leg to the midsection, and a low dropkick for a one count. Dash reverses a whip, but Jeff boots him down and comes off the second rope with a splash for a near fall. Dawson pulls Jeff’s hair, and Dash attacks from behind. Dash knocks Matt off the apron. Dawson is tagged in. They try to double-team Jeff, but he escapes. Matt pulls Dash out of the ring, and Jeff rolls up Dawson for a two count. Jeff connects with a Twist of Fate, but Dash breaks it up. Matt knocks Dash out of the ring. The Hardys hit Dawson with Poetry in Motion. Jeff goes to the top rope, but Dash sweeps the feet. Jeff crashes to the mat. Dawson rolls him up with a handful of tights for the win.

Winners by Pinfall: The Revival

Charly Caruso is backstage with Samoa Joe and asks if he has any qualms about stepping into the ring against Roman Reigns. Joe says he came within inches of beating Brock Lesnar. Reigns is a great athlete, but his perspective is skewed. Reigns thinks he’s an obstacle in his way, but he’s far more than that. He’s a force of nature that will blow through him on his way to slaying the beast. The first few times they met, Reigns was laid out, and his hand was raised in victory. Third time will be the charm.

A video highlights WWE’s partnership with the Special Olympics. Norris Peterson, a participant, is at ringside. The crowd gives him a hand, and he leads them in a “YES” chant.

-Commercial Break-

Akira Tozawa is icing his shoulder when he sits down with Titus O’Neil. Tozawa says he never quit. O’Neil says he knew he wouldn’t quit, but Daivari was going to permanently damage his shoulder. O’Neil wasn’t concerned about tonight — he was thinking about next week and next year. O’Neil protected him so he could win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. Tozawa wants a match tomorrow on WWE 205 Live.

Next week, Finn Bálor will take on Elias Samson in a No Disqualification Match. We’ll also see Bayley take on Sasha Banks with the winner facing Alexa Bliss for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. Finally, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will face The Miz and his entourage in a 2-on-3 handicap match.

Winner faces Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

The bell rings, and they slowly walk around the ring before locking up. Reigns applies a side headlock, but Joe whips him off and goes for a shoulder block, but Reigns doesn’t go down. Joe tries again, but Reigns doesn’t go down. Joe slaps him, so Reigns shoulder blocks him out of the ring. Joe angrily gets on the apron, so Reigns punches him off. Joe tries again, and Reigns once again punches him down.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Joe elbow Reigns in the corner and follow up with an overhead kick for a near fall. Joe punches him back to the corner and jabs away at him. Joe punches away at him before Reigns desperately rolls him up for a two count. Joe pops up and connects with a back elbow for a two count. Joe applies a neck vice and cinches it in. Reigns takes some time before fighting up. Joe quickly takes control and connects with a snap suplex for a near fall. Joe goes back to the neck vice, but Reigns fights up and connects with a pair of clotheslines. Joe reverses a whip and counters a clothesline into a uranage attempt, but Reigns elbows out. Reigns finally hits the leaping clothesline for a two count. Reigns starts up the clubbing blows in the corner. Reigns then floors him with a big boot. Reigns sets up for a Superman Punch, but Joe rolls out of the ring. Reigns goes outside and tries for a Drive By Dropkick, but Joe clotheslines him down. Reigns then comes back with a desperation clothesline on the floor. They’re both down heading into the final commercial break of the night.

-Commercial Break-

