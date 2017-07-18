Finn Balor cut open from RAW angle, WWE stars at the 2017 ESPY Awards

Finn Balor cut open from RAW angle

Finn Balor shared this photo on Twitter following his match on RAW last night in Nashville against Elias Samson where Samson cracked a guitar over his head.

You can check out the photo below.

WWE also posted a clip of the guitar spot (begins at 1:15 mark).

WWE stars at the 2017 ESPY Awards

WWE.com posted a photo gallery of WWE stars at the 2017 ESPY Awards last week. John Cena, Nikki Bella, The Miz, Maryse, Lana and Summer Rae all attended the event.