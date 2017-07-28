Name change for Elias Samson, John Cena signs 25,000 autographs

Name change for Elias Samson

It appears former NXT and now RAW star Elias Samson has undergone a name change.

WWE.com is now simply listing Elias Samson as only “Elias” as of today.

John Cena signs 25,000 autographs

WWE.com has a posted a video clip of John Cena signing 25,000 photos for the upcoming WWE 2K18 “Cena Nuff” edition of the video game.

Cena notes in the clip he was able to sign around 1,000 photos every half hour.

You can check out the full video below.