WWE has posted another video on Monday afternoon confirming that Scott Dawson of The Revival tag team suffered a ruptured bicep at a WWE live event this past weekend.

The video by WWE notes that Dawson will be out of action for an “undetermined amount of time” with no other details provided at this point.

The injury bug has plagued The Revival team since they were brought up to the main roster from NXT. Dawson’s tag team partner Dash Wilder, who recently returned to action, suffered a fractured jaw back in April shortly after they debuted on RAW.

You can check out WWE’s video below.