Following WWE RAW on Monday night in Omaha, new matches for No Mercy have been confirmed for the upcoming RAW-only PPV on September 24.

Now official for the show is Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt and Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defending the RAW Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Cesaro.

Also just announced is Alexa Bliss defending the WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Emma in a Fatal 4-Way match in three weeks.

Already set d for the event in a few weeks in Los Angeles is Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman in what is likely to close the show and another big match featuring John Cena vs. Roman Reigns.