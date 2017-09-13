McMahon vs. Owens set for Hell in a Cell

During this week’s Smackdown Live in Las Vegas, a new match for the Hell in a Cell PPV on October 8 in Detroit, Michigan was made official.

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens inside a Hell in a Cell was made official for the upcoming Smackdown-only PPV in four weeks, the only match set for inside the structure. The match was made official by Vince McMahon shortly before he was attacked by Owens.

Already announced for the show is Jinder Mahal defending the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. WWE is not listing that match as taking place inside the Hell in a Cell structure, so it appears McMahon vs. Owens is the only match with the stipulation so far.

You can check out the segment on Smackdown below courtesy of WWE.

NXT TakeOver title match set

WWE.com has announced that Kairi Sane, the winner of the inaugural Mae Young Classic, will challenge for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: Houston on November 18. NXT has yet to determine who Sane will be facing at the event.

You can check out Sane being presented with the trophy courtesy of WWE.