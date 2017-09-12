

WWE Smackdown Results

September 12, 2017

Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves

Results by: Adam Martin of Wrestleview.com

A video package runs focusing on last week where Shane McMahon attacked Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan was forced to announce the suspension of Shane from Smackdown.

We go live to Las Vegas where Kevin Owens heads to the ring.

Kevin Owens opens Smackdown Live in Las Vegas

Owens grabs a mic and welcomes everyone to the Kevin Owens Show. He talks about Shane McMahon’s cowardly attack on him last week. Owens points out he never fought back because he chose to not fight back. “I respect authority.” He says he plans to sue everyone in WWE. “Every board member. Every McMahon. Anybody who is anybody, until Smackdown Live is no more.” He talks about how this will now be the Kevin Owens Show on the USA Network. Owens says his first actions will be to fire Sami Zayn. He takes shots at Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton on commentary suggesting they wear one suit since they sound like the same person. Owens says he plans to cancel the Fashion Files. “I don’t get it. Cancelled.”

He looks towards the entrance ramp and calls for Vince McMahon to come out. Shane McMahon’s music hits. Out comes Dolph Ziggler dressed like Shane dancing around. Owens says Ziggler fooled him. Ziggler says we might have to put this entrance in the “maybe pile.” Owens says he might as well use the music since no one else will.

Here comes Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan. Big reaction for Bryan in Las Vegas. Bryan tells Owens he doesn’t run the show around here. Owens says he has big plans for Bryan when he takes over, announcing he will become the official show janitor. Bryan isn’t afraid of hard work and labor, points at Owens’ stomach and suggests he try it.

Bryan tells Owens that Mr. McMahon will be here very soon and adds Owens won’t like what he has to say. Owens tells Bryan that Mr. McMahon won’t like what he has to say.

Decent opener, nice way to build up the appearance by Vince McMahon later tonight #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 13, 2017

-Commercial Break-

WWE United States Championship

AJ Styles (c) vs. Tye Dillinger

Series of counters early. Dillinger with a quick blockbuster on Styles. Styles fires back with a big dropkick that levels Dillinger. They brawl to the ring apron. Dillinger sends Styles back first into the steel ring post. Styles falls to the outside.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, Styles counters Dillinger in the counter and tosses him away with a powerbomb. Dillinger with a big boot after Styles misses a Pele Kick attempt. Styles is ready for a spingboard forearm. Baron Corbin runs down. Styles with a forearm to Corbin. Dillinger with a close roll up. Dillinger avoids a Styles Clash and hits his Tye Breaker knee to the face getting a very close two count on Styles. Styles gets the Calf Crusher applied. Dillinger taps.

Winner and still WWE United States Champion: AJ Styles

It didn't last long, but Styles vs. Dillinger was fun, enjoyed the Corbin interference giving the glimpse of hope for Dillinger #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 13, 2017

After the match, AJ Styles shakes hands with Tye Dillinger. Baron Corbin is back at ringside and pulls Styles out of the ring tossing him into the barricade. Dillinger rolls out and Corbin levels him with a clothesline. Corbin with End of Days to Styles on the floor. He grabs a mic and tells Styles that his open challenge opponent next week will be him.

Backstage, Rusev says he suffered the biggest embarrassment of his life losing to Randy Orton. He said his family and friends looked at him with shame when he went home to regroup. “Rusev is not a loser. I lost my killer instinct, but I know what I have to do to get it back. I must break a legend.”

-Commercial Break-

Jinder Mahal addresses Shinsuke Nakamura

Back live, The Singh Brothers introduce WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

Mahal gets on the mic talking about his next challenger, Shinsuke Nakamura. He has a photo Nakamura put up on the screen. Mahal says all he sees is a man with constipation. The Singh Brothers are laughing as they start to mock Nakamura. Mahal has more photos put up on the screen and makes a “Godzilla” reference. He says everything he is saying is something the fans have already thought about. Mahal tells Nakamura that it isn’t worth his time to try and come for the WWE Championship.

This is awful, Jinder Mahal is making poo poo jokes about Shinsuke Nakamura while The Singh Brothers overact #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 13, 2017

That is officially Jinder Mahal's worst promo/segment as #WWE Champion, very poorly written and uncreative #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 13, 2017

Backstage, Kevin Owens is tell a backstage employee what he wants when he starts running things around here when he walks up to say hello to Sami Zayn. He talks about how Sami will be out of the job soon. Sami says he would rather wrestle in small armories instead of ever being forced to work for Owens.

-Commercial Break-

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships

Street Fight Match

The Usos (c’s) vs. The New Day

The bell rings and both Kofi Kingston and Big E attack Jey and Jimmy Uso. Kingston and Big E grab a table from under ring. Kofi is taken out with a high body back drop to the floor. Big E is then sent face first into the steel ring post at ringside.

-Commercial Break-

During the break, we see The Usos launching Big E into the steel steps at ringside and then into a steel chair propped in the corner. Back live, Big E fights off The Usos at first, but eats a superkick to the face using a steel chair. Kingston with right hands to Jey on the outside. Jey tosses a kendo stick to Jimmy. Jimmy cracks it over the back of Big E. Jey grabs the kendo stick and takes a turn cracking it over the back of Big E as well. Big E’s arms are tied up in the top and middle ropes by The Usos. Kingston drops Jimmy and drops Jey. Kofi grabs the kendo stick and starts hitting The Usos with it repeatedly. Kofi breaks it over the back of Jimmy. Jimmy misses a shot on Kofi in the corner using a steel chair. Kofi throws the chair at Jimmy, Jimmy catches it and Kofi stomps over Jimmy on the chair resulting in a two count. Kofi throws the chair at Jey at ringside. Kofi is going up top and does his trust fall. The Usos catch him and toss him over the barricade. Big E with an overhead belly-to-belly on Jimmy and catches Jey with a quick elbow throwing him over the announce table. Big E with a corner Rock Bottom and another belly-to-belly. Big E splashes over both of The Usos in the middle of the ring. Jimmy rolls up Big E for a two count. Jimmy with a superkick, but Big Ending on Jimmy to counter. Jey breaks it up. Jey with a superkick to Big E and follows with a kick to the head. Big E takes a double superkick from both Usos. Kofi tosses Jey off the top through the table at ringside. Jimmy eats a kick from Kofi. Big E has Jimmy up on his shoulder. Kofi comes off the top. Big E hooks the leg for the win. We have new tag team champions!

Winners and new WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions: The New Day

Very good street fight between The Usos and New Day, these teams just have incredibly chemistry together #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 13, 2017

-Commercial Break-

Ronda Rousey is at ringside tonight in Las Vegas. She’s in attendance for the Mae Young Classic finals that will go live on the WWE Network following Smackdown Live.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Natalya (c) vs. Naomi

Carmella is on commentary. She has James Ellsworth on a leash.

Naomi with a headlock into a takedown that Natalya counters early. Naomi with her repeated body kicks. Naomi slides and slaps Natalya in the face.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, both Natalya and Naomi collide attempting a cross body. Naomi with kicks to Natalya. Naomi catches Natalya with a snap huricanrana and follows it up with a kick to the face. Naomi props Natalya in the ropes and springboards back in connecting with a leg drop for a two count. Naomi avoids a Sharpshooter attempt and kicks Natalya out of the ring. Carmella gets off commentary and gets in Natalya’s face. Naomi jumps from the ring and takes out both Carmella and James Ellsworth. Natalya then grabs Naomi and tosses her face first into the steel ring post. Natalya gets the Sharpshooter applied. Naomi taps.

Winner and still WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion: Natalya

Backstage, Kevin Owens walks into a room where Aiden English is singing. Owens says he is going to need someone to sing the lyrics for the new Kevin Owens Show. English sings the new theme and Owens smiles.

Didn't feel like Natalya and Naomi had much time tonight, surprisingly still enjoying Natalya's run as champion though #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 13, 2017

-Commercial Break-

Dolph Ziggler is out next to his usual theme. He said last week he tried to show that elaborate entrances mean nothing in WWE. “I am the greatest in-ring performer in WWE history. So I shouldn’t need an elaborate entrance for your affection.” Ziggler admits the fans only accept these over the top entrances and heads to the back.

Ziggler walks out dressed like Bayley complete with the inflatable men. He asks if he is a star yet based off that entrance. Ziggler says at some point that bell is going to ring and the performer actually has to compete. He again heads to the back.

When Ziggler returns, he comes out dressed like The Ultimate Warrior and does a lap around the ring. Ziggler jumps in the ring and runs the ropes. He takes off the Warrior mask. “So this is what it’s come to? Tassles. Face paint. Running like an idiot.”

He reiterates that anyone can do what he just did, but no one can do what he does in the ring. Ziggler said the fans couldn’t care less. He says he couldn’t care less about them.

As expected, we are gonna get a solid month or more of Ziggler playing dress up #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 13, 2017

-Commercial Break-

The Hype Bros vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable

We start with Chad Gable and Mojo Rawley. Quick tag to Benjamin who gets in a big kick to Mojo. Benjamin works Mojo to the ground working his left arm. Benjamin catches Mojo with his spin kick, but Mojo fires back with a high elbow. Tag to Zack Ryder who launches Mojo into Benjamin and then drops Benjamin face first with help from Mojo. Gable sends Mojo shoulder first into the corner. Gable is sent out by Ryder. Ryder with a dropkick to Benjamin from the corner. Benjamin plants Ryder with a big spinebuster. Benjamin has Ryder up for a powerbomb. Gable tags in and comes off the top rope taking out Ryder for the win.

Winners: Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable

After the match, Mojo Rawley shakes hands with Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable. Mojo tells Zack Ryder to do the same. Ryder decides to walk off instead.

Vince McMahon’s return to Smackdown is up next.

Something still a bit off with Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable as a tag team, clearly needs more time #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 13, 2017

-Commercial Break-

We return live as Kevin Owens gets inside the ring awaiting Vince McMahon.

“No Chance In Hell” hits as McMahon walks out on stage and heads to the ring.

Vince McMahon returns to Smackdown

“Hello Vince. You don’t mind if I call you Vince do you?” Owens says this is a first for him getting to stand in the ring with the Chairman and CEO of WWE. He says Vince must feel intimated to be in the ring with him right now.

McMahon gets to the point and says he heard Owens didn’t fight back against Shane because he respected authority. He asks if Owens didn’t fight back because Shane was beating his ass. McMahon says Owens can’t have any respect and clearly doesn’t when he looks at himself in the mirror. He talks about Owens threatening to sue and wants to let him know what will happen if he files. McMahon tells Owens he will hear the words “Kevin Owens…YER FIRED” if he files that lawsuit. He dares Owens to file the lawsuit. McMahon says he’s yet to lose one lawsuit and that the laws of this country were written for people like him. He tells Owens he will be bankrupt if he goes through with this lawsuit.

Owens says Shane put his hands on him. Vince understands and suspended him as a result. He adds he suspended Shane because he “didn’t finish the job.” Vince brings up Owens making disparaging remarks about his family and Shane’s family and that Owens got what he deserved. He brings up he plans to reinstate Shane and that will take place through a match. That match will be Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon…but it will be inside Hell in a Cell. Owens is not pleased to hear this news. He wants a promise that he has the permission to beat Shane “senseless” if provoked. Vince says he has his word and shakes hands with Owens. Owens then headbutts Vince! Vince is already busted open.

Owens grabs the mic and says he just gave the word that he could beat a McMahon senseless. A streak of blood is pouring down the face of Vince as he stands up and tries to throw a right hand. Owens blocks it and drops Vince with a right of his own. A referee jumps in the ring and yells at Owens to stop. Owens kicks Vince in the gut. More WWE officials fill the ring. They kick Owens out of the ring. Owens returns and kicks Vince in the head. Owens tosses one of the referees out of the ring and goes up to the top turnbuckle. WWE producer Adam Pearce gets inside the ring and tells Owens not to do it. Owens jumps and splashes Vince. Pearce is yelling at Owens to leave. Corey Graves is yelling on commentary for someone to get out here. Owens starts walking up the ramp when Stephanie McMahon walks out and gets in Kevin’s face. She walks to ringside where Vince is being helped out of the ring to his feet by WWE officials.

WOW, Kevin Owens headbutts Vince McMahon and opens him up the hard way #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 13, 2017

They are going so hard with Kevin Owens right now, one of the best endings to a #WWE TV show in years by far #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 13, 2017

Overall, a pretty good show tonight in Las Vegas capped off with a very powerful segment between Kevin Owens and Vince McMahon #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 13, 2017

What did you think of tonight's 9/12 #SDLive from Las Vegas? — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 13, 2017

Quick Match Results:

* AJ Styles def. Tye Dillinger to retain the WWE United States Championship

* The New Day def. The Usos to become the new WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions

* Natalya def. Naomi to retain the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

* Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable def. The Hype Bros