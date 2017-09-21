WWE issued a survey on Wednesday noting that the company is currently considering new programming for the WWE Network that would be part of a premium priced tier.

Fans were asked to vote an interest (ranging from Extremely Interested to Not At All Interested) regarding the following suggestions for new programming:

Special Live Events: Special one-time live events from unique locations around the world featuring an unexpected main event

Reality shows featuring life on the road for WWE Superstars, an insider's view of WWE Superstars' intense training and workout regimens, WWE Superstar "Cribs", WWE-style "Apprentice" to win a job at WWE, or WWE Legends' House Season 2 – Attitude Era

House Shows: For the first time ever, get a live, ringside view of select WWE house shows

Original Scripted Dramas: Wrestling-themed series inspired by wrestling's colorful and rich history such as WWE's version of Game of Thrones

Tournaments: New in-ring tournaments such as a Pro Am style tournament (WWE vs. NXT), a Lucha tournament, a tag team tournament, or King / Queen of the Ring tournaments

Ring of Honor: Historic and new programming from Ring of Honor

Audio Channel: A section of WWE Network for "listening only" that provides audio play-by-play of pay-per-views, music playlists, "sports radio" style call-in shows and podcasts

WWE "Director's Cut": Shows that put a new twist on classic content such as WWE Legends narrating historic pay-per-views or current WWE Superstars providing their perspective and analysis of classic matches and events

TV-14 In-Ring Show: A "new" weekly version of ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling) or other "edgy" new promotion rated TV-14

Other Promotions: Historic and new programming from ICW, PROGRESS, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, or other regional Indie promotions

Original Scripted Comedies: Comedies such as WWE Superstar Roasts, Southpaw Regional Wrestling, or WWE's version of "The Office"

TNA: Historic and new programming from TNA / Impact / Global Force Wrestling

In addition to the choices, WWE also gauged interest in the ability to download content from the network to view offline, adding customization to the video player, alternative viewing options (new camera angles, exclusive commentary, etc), a ratings/comments system, social viewing through social media outlets like Facebook and VR.

Additional benefits for the premium priced tier were also proposed including exclusive sweepstakes, breaking news before it hits WWE.com or social media, access to new merchandise and live event tickets, loyalty programs and more.

It should be noted that Anthem’s Ed Nordholm stated a few weeks ago that he had no interest in selling the TNA/Impact Wrestling tape library to WWE, so the sudden addition of that option to the survey is rather interesting at this time.