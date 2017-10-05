Brock Lesnar advertised for Survivor Series

WWE.com is now advertising WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for the upcoming Survivor Series PPV on November 19 from Houston, Texas.

John Cena, who was previously advertised for the show, has now been pulled from the listing. This marks the third year in a row Cena will miss Survivor Series.

As reported earlier, Lesnar is also scheduled to appear at the RAW taping on November 13 in Atlanta earlier that week to hype the PPV.

Jeff Hardy surgery update

WWE.com has posted a photo gallery of Jeff Hardy undergoing surgery on his torn rotator cuff earlier this week, noting that the surgery was a success.

Hardy also shared the following photo on Instagram.

As noted earlier, Hardy could be out as long as six to nine months due to the surgery.