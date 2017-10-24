Update on Roman Reigns and RAW roster

Roman Reigns was officially diagnosed with the mumps according to a report by The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online on Monday evening. This is why Reigns was pulled from the TLC card this past Sunday and replaced by Kurt Angle.

WWE cited a “viral infection” for three performers on the roster on Friday. It’s not known when Reigns will be returning to the road for WWE, but he is only expected to miss a few weeks. It would appear WWE intends to stick with The Shield upon his return.

Bo Dallas, Bray Wyatt, JoJo and Reigns are expected to be evaluated next Monday.

Videos after 10/23 WWE RAW

WWE posted these clips after RAW last night in Green Bay.