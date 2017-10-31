Update on WrestleMania in Detroit

Representatives for the Detroit Sports Commission stated that while the city made bids for WrestleMania in 2016 and 2017, they did not submit a bid for 2019.

New York and Philadelphia are said to be in the running for WrestleMania 35.

Travel packages for WrestleMania 34

WrestleMania 34 travel packages are now on sale according to WWE.com.

We reported on the packages two weeks ago, including all available options.

Tickets for WrestleMania 34 go on sale on November 17 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 CT).