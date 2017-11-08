New match set for WWE Survivor Series

A new match is now set for WWE Survivor Series in three weeks following last night’s edition of Smackdown Live from Manchester, England.

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will now face newly crowned WWE Champion AJ Styles in Houston, Texas on November 19 in a champion vs. champion match.

Lesnar was previously scheduled to face Jinder Mahal in the big showdown between both brand champions, but lost the WWE Championship to Styles last night on Smackdown Live.

If you missed it last night, you can view a clip below courtesy of WWE.

Post 11/7 Smackdown videos

WWE posted these video clips following last night’s Smackdown in Manchester.