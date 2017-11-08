Update (4:48 p.m. ET): Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated is reporting that Vince McMahon approved the decision to remove Owens and Zayn from the remainder of the European tour in what was described as “conduct deemed detrimental to the WWE.” The report described the move as discipline for Owens and Zayn reportedly “going into business for themselves” on last night’s Smackdown Live that required editing.

—–

According to multiple wrestling media reports, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were both sent home by WWE from the company’s current European tour.

Owens and Zayn both appeared at last night’s Smackdown Live taping in Manchester, England, with Zayn taking part in a singles match against Kofi Kingston.

Reports by The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online and PWInsider.com did not specifically state why the pair were sent home by WWE. According to a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet, it was believed to be some kind of disciplinary move.

WWE, Owens and Zayn have not commented publicly about the situation as of yet.