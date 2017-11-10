Triple threat announced for WWE RAW

WWE.com has announced a triple threat for WWE RAW this Monday night featuring Bayley vs. Mickie James vs. Dana Brooke. The winner will earn the final spot on Team RAW at the Survivor Series PPV in two weeks in the Women’s Traditional Elimination 5-on-5 match.

Already announced for the show on Monday in Atlanta is the return of Roman Reigns as part of The Shield and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will made an appearance. Lesnar will be addressing his new opponent, WWE Champion AJ Styles, at Survivor Series.

Matches set for Smackdown Live

Announced for next week’s Smackdown Live in Charlotte is Natalya defending the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair.

If you missed the segment on Smackdown Live this past Tuesday setting up the championship match, you can check it out below courtesy of WWE.