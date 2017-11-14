Following last night’s RAW in Atlanta, the card for WWE Survivor Series this Sunday has seen a few changes including a new match and the traditional elimination matches.

Jason Jordan was officially dropped from Team RAW and replaced by Triple H, who announced himself as the new member after RAW GM Kurt Angle was forced to pull Jordan from the elimination match after an injury against Bray Wyatt.

Also now official for the show is The Shield vs. The New Day, along with Bayley becoming the final member for Team RAW in the women’s traditional elimination match.

Here is the updated card for Survivor Series on Sunday in Houston.

Just a reminder: the show will be four hours beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET (6:00 CT).

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. United States Champion Baron Corbin

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya

RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos

The Shield vs. The New Day

Men’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Kurt Angle, Triple H, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe) vs. Team Smackdown Live (Shane McMahon, John Cena, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode)

Women’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks and Bayley) vs. Team Smackdown Live (Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Carmella and Tamina)

Kickoff Show:

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto

