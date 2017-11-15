Following last night’s Smackdown Live in Charlotte, Survivor Series saw yet again more changes to the card for this Sunday night in Houston, Texas.

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will now be facing newly crowned WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair after Charlotte defeated former champion Natalya on Tuesday night to take her spot in the RAW vs. Smackdown Live match.

Charlotte capturing the Smackdown Women’s Championship has now opened a spot on the women’s team for Smackdown Live as WWE has yet to formerly announcement a replacement as of very early Wednesday morning according to WWE.com.

Here is the updated card for this Sunday night as of Wednesday morning.

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

Champion vs. Champion

Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. United States Champion Baron Corbin

Champion vs. Champion

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Champions vs. Champions

RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos

The Shield vs. The New Day

Men’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Kurt Angle, Triple H, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe) vs. Team Smackdown Live (Shane McMahon, John Cena, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode)

Women’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks and Bayley) vs. Team Smackdown Live (Becky Lynch, Naomi, Carmella, Tamina and one open spot remaining)

Kickoff Show:

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto

