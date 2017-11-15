Survivor Series

Following last night’s Smackdown Live in Charlotte, Survivor Series saw yet again more changes to the card for this Sunday night in Houston, Texas.

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will now be facing newly crowned WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair after Charlotte defeated former champion Natalya on Tuesday night to take her spot in the RAW vs. Smackdown Live match.

Charlotte capturing the Smackdown Women’s Championship has now opened a spot on the women’s team for Smackdown Live as WWE has yet to formerly announcement a replacement as of very early Wednesday morning according to WWE.com.

Here is the updated card for this Sunday night as of Wednesday morning.

Champion vs. Champion
WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

Champion vs. Champion
Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. United States Champion Baron Corbin

Champion vs. Champion
RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Champions vs. Champions
RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos

The Shield vs. The New Day

Men’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team RAW (Kurt Angle, Triple H, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe) vs. Team Smackdown Live (Shane McMahon, John Cena, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode)

Women’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team RAW (Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks and Bayley) vs. Team Smackdown Live (Becky Lynch, Naomi, Carmella, Tamina and one open spot remaining)

Kickoff Show:

WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto

  • Mat Thompson

    Hopefully they do one more traditional match during the pre-show. They stacked the shit out of this card to the point that the real traditional matches with the non-main event stars is gone. This is more of a Battle Ground PPV than a Survivor Series. I’d love to see at least one more. Rusev, Ziggler, Dillinger, Ryder, Owens vs Matt Hardy, Crews, Elias, Goldust, Wyatt (just off the top of my head) or a tag team traditional match… Good Brothers, Miztourage, Slater/Rhyno vs Hype Bros, Primo/Epico, Breezango, Ascention, Harper/Rowan, Benjamin/Gable (I know SD has more than RAW). So many opportunities for another traditional match for those of us who grew up on those.