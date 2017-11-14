

WWE Smackdown Results

November 14, 2017

Charlotte, North Carolina

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves

The show opens with Shane McMahon addressing the Smackdown roster backstage. He warns that tonight may be the night that RAW finally retaliates. Shane says after this Sunday, Smackdown will be known as the dominant brand and they will no longer be the “B” show and instead “the” show. We hear from Becky Lynch about Asuka and Baron Corbin about The Miz. Shane talks about Triple H inserting himself onto Team RAW last night, but how he went out and acquired John Cena for Team Smackdown. We also hear from The New Day where they talk about accepting the challenge from The Shield.

That backstage opening with Shane McMahon firing up the #Smackdown roster was pretty cringey, who thought that was a good idea? Yikes… #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) November 15, 2017

Daniel Bryan returns to Smackdown Live

We go live inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Here comes the returning Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan. Footage is shown of Bryan getting attacked at RAW a few weeks ago. Big reaction for Bryan in Charlotte. He said it’s great to be back on Smackdown Live. Bryan said he’s lucky to be standing here after getting attacked by Kane and admits it was his fault trying to make peace. He says Smackdown doesn’t back down and doesn’t stay down. Bryan accuses RAW of being afraid by adding Triple H to Team RAW. He knows how vindictive Stephanie McMahon can be and thinks tonight is a good night for a counter-attack. “We are not afraid and we will be ready. And that is why I bleed team blue.” Bryan talks about things changing around here including John Cena joining Team Smackdown. He also would like to introduce the new WWE Champion: AJ Styles.

The newly crowned WWE Champion AJ Styles heads to the ring. Bryan brings up how the “Champion of the Universe” over on RAW has his own personal advocate. He asks Styles if he wants his own just for tonight. Styles agrees. Bryan begins to do the Paul Heyman introduction for AJ Styles. He talks about the things Heyman mentioned last night and how he thinks just because Brock is bigger that he has the advantage. Bryan says Lesnar has a pattern of quitting including deciding to quit WWE and quitting to a “half-ass kneebar” in the UFC. He says Styles will push Lesnar into deep waters. Bryan says when you are that big you can last for about 10 minutes in the deep water. “Brock Lesnar will mentally quit.” He says Lesnar can’t go all night long and can’t keep up with the Phenomenal One. Bryan has one reason to watch Survivor Series: a beast will breakdown this Sunday.

Styles says fatigue makes losers of us all. He does agree with Heyman: “I am the underdog. I wouldn’t have it any other way.” Styles says this isn’t a Rocky movie and instead an AJ Styles Production. He promises to find a way to beat Brock Lesnar and will prove that Smackdown Live is the house that AJ Styles built.

Very good opening promo involving Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles, loved the counterpoints Bryan had for Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) November 15, 2017

Baron Corbin defends the WWE United States Championship next.

Backstage, Jinder Mahal tells AJ Styles he will lose this Sunday against Brock Lesnar, but that loss won’t mean anything until he beats him to take back his championship.

WWE United States Championship

Baron Corbin (c) vs. Sin Cara

We get ring introductions for the challenger Sin Cara and champion Baron Corbin.

Sin Cara with a huricanrana takedown early. Corbin responds with a quick knee. Sin Cara with chops and a springboard arm drag. Sin Cara dropkicks Corbin out of the ring.

Back live, Corbin clotheslines Sin Cara in the corner and then throws him down face first over the mat. Sin Cara with a springboard elbow and clotheslines Corbin over the top rope. Sin Cara connects with a suicide dive through the ropes to the outside. Back inside, Sin Cara with a close roll up for a two count. Springboard cross body by Sin Cara for another two count. Corbin connects with Deep Six on Sin Cara for a two count. Sin Cara pulls down the top rope to dump Corbin to the outside. Sin Cara connects with a moonsault off the top turnbuckle to Corbin on the outside! Sin Cara tosses Corbin back in. Sin Cara is looking to setup a swanton bomb, but Corbin hops up, catches him and hits End of Days for the win.

Winner and still WWE United States Champion: Baron Corbin

After the match, we get a reminder that Corbin will face WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz this Sunday at WWE Survivor Series.

Great match between Baron Corbin and Sin Cara, they surprisingly had some good chemistry together in the ring tonight #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) November 15, 2017

A video package runs showing Smackdown invading RAW the last few weeks. The recap also features Triple H announcing himself as a member of Team RAW for this Sunday at Survivor Series and giving former team member Jason Jordan a Pedigree.

Backstage, Shane McMahon welcomes Daniel Bryan back to the show. Bryan thinks they need to work on communication and says he will see him on Sunday.

Here comes Charlotte Flair for our next title match.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Charlotte (c) vs. Natalya

