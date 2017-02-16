WWE NXT Results – 2/15/17 (Bate defends WWE UK Title)



WWE NXT Results

February 15, 2016

Winter Park, FL (Full Sail University)

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

We get a hype package for the WWE United Kingdom Championship match tonight, as Tyler Bate defends against friend and former tag partner Trent Seven. With that, the NXT intro brings us into a packed house at Full Sail University as commentary hypes the main event for tonight, as well as an update on Nakamura’s status after his injury at Takeover. Back at ringside, Paul Ellering accompanies the Authors of Pain to the ring for tonight’s opening contest. Already in the ring are their opponents, and this match is underway

Tag Match

Authors of Pain vs. Anoai and His Amazing Friend

Rezar immediately goes on the attack on Anoai, tearing into him before tagging Akam and bringing in Anoai’s partner. The beatdown continues as both Authors slam their opponents into the corners. Double team into a Final Chapter puts an end to the Authors’ opponents.

Winners via pinfall: Authors of Pain

We see highlights of what went down, but the Authors aren’t quite done as they hit a Super Collider on their opponents. They celebrate in the win as commentary hypes the main event later tonight, as Tyler Bate defends his United Kingdom Championship against Trent Seven. We get a video package hyping the champion, before going to break.

Alex’s Thoughts: Simple opener, showing us just a taste of what the Authors can do. I’m intrigued by things picking up between them, DIY, and The Revival in the coming weeks!

Back from break, commentary gives us an update on Nakamura, who is rehabbing his leg in the hopes of facing Bobby Roode and regaining the NXT Championship. Back at ringside, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce make their way to the ring for the next match. Liv Morgan makes her way out next, before her mystery partner comes out…and it’s Ember Moon! The bell rings, and this match is underway!

Women’s Tag Match

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Liv Morgan and Ember Moon

Moon and Kay start things off, and Billie gets a shoulder tackle on Ember. Billie continues the attack but is countered by Ember, who ends up getting a nearfall. Ember in the corner now, but she blocks Kay’s attack until a ref distraction opens the door for a double team by Kay and Royce. Kay goes for a boot but is met with a suplex by Moon instead! Tag to Royce and to Liv, who takes Peyton down three times over before hitting a bulldog on Royce. STO by Liv for a nearfall, before Kay makes the save. Ember goes to stop her, but is thrown out of the ring. Tag to Kay and a double team that gets the win!

Winners via pinfall: Billie Kay & Peyton Royce

We get replays of the match as Kay and Royce celebrate in the ring.

Alex’s Thoughts: Good little tag match here. With Asuka not appearing on TV at the moment, it’s good to see what the rest of the division is doing to build some new contenders. I’m pretty impressed by what I’ve seen of Liv Morgan, in particular.

Back from break, we go back to last week when Eric Young called out Tye Dillinger. Tye ended up being attacked backstage and brought to the ring, before No Way Jose and Roderick Strong came out to even the odds. We go back to earlier today, where Jose and Strong are asked what brought them out to help Tye. Strong talks about the fact SAnitY are basically bullying Tye, and Jose talks about how well-respected Tye is in the NXT locker room. Back at ringside, #DIY make their way to the ring and get microphones. Ciampa talks about their dreams coming true when they won the NXT Tag Team Championship and won Match of the Year. They travelled the world together: Osaka, Japan; Melbourne, Australia; San Antonio, Texas. Gargano talks about facing their biggest opponents to date in the Authors of Pain, before saying they want their rematch against the Authors of Pain. Paul Ellering offers them a rematch in two weeks, but tells them to make peace with their loved one. Ciampa and Gargano tell each other “I love you,” and say they can do this match right now…but The Revival come in with plans of their own, taking down #DIY with a Shatter Machine on both men. They leave the ring as the Authors run in, and we are left with a question of the tag division as we get a look at Trent Seven, who challenges Tyler Bate for the United Kingdom Championship later tonight!

Alex’s Thoughts: This was a pretty good segment to build what could be a triple threat tag match for the titles. I am also really excited about this UK title match and I don’t care who knows it. Even you. You know who you are.

Back from break, we get a look at the returning Kassius Ohno before going to General Manager William Regal, who announces a triple threat match between Peyton Royce, Liv Morgan, and Ember Moon with the winner going on to face Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship. Back at ringside, Trent Seven makes his way to the ring for our main event before we go to break.

Back from break, commentary hypes the match just announced for next week, a Triple Threat Match for the right to be #1 Contender to the NXT Women’s Championship! Back at ringside, Tyler Bate makes his way to the ring. We get ring introductions for challenger and champion, and this match is underway!

Main Event

WWE United Kingdom Championship

Tyler Bate (c) vs. Trent Seven

Both men lock up, each looking for an advantage. Seven has Bate on the ropes, forced to break…and checks on Bate’s mustache. Both men back to a lock-up, and Bate has Seven on the ropes now…checking Seven’s mustache in the process. Another lock up, and Bate has a headlock on Seven who sends him into the ropes…and both men are standing. Seven offers Bate another shoulder tackle, but we’re at a stalemate. Bate gives an offer to Seven, who manages to get Bate down. Bate in the corner as Seven hits a chop and a suplex for a nearfall. Seven has Bate on the ropes, but Bate hits him with a dropkick before checking his mustache. Seven takes a breather outside the ring before Bate brings him back in, hitting some right hands as we go to break.

Back from break, Bate is in control with a wrist lock on Seven, who gets to a vertical base to break the hold. Bate with some hard hits in the corner on Seven, who is psyching up now as Bate gives him some forearms. Backslide attempt by Seven, Bate tries to counter but gets caught by Seven for a nearfall. Seven goes for a right hand to Bate in the corner, but is stopped by a kick that send him out of the ring. Tyler runs across the ring, launching himself over the top rope to hit a big dive on Trent! Both men are down, but Bate slowly comes to as he brings Seven back into the ring. Seven catches him with a slam for a nearfall, before picking Bate up…but Bate blocks a Seven Stars lariat to pick Seven up on his shoulders for an airplane spin! Round and round they go, and Bate looks tired…but gets himself back together to reverse direction! Bate picks Seven up, looking for a deadlift German suplex…but Seven reverses into a snap dragon suplex, and a powerbomb for a nearfall that he quickly turns into a single leg crab! Bate inches his way toward the ropes, but uses a big boot to break the hold instead. Seven goes for a spinning backfist, but misses both times before getting caught with a Bop Bam by the champ. Seven turns things around with a Seven Stars lariat, but only gets a nearfall! Seven climbs the ropes, but is caught with a glancing dropkick by Bate. Bate looking for an exploder suplex off the top, but Seven fights it…only for Bate to catch him with it after all! Bate with a cover, and a nearfall. Bate looks for a Tyler Driver, but Seven reverses with a spinning backfist…only for Bate to catch him with a right hand and a Tyler Driver 97 for the win!

Winner via pinfall (and still WWE United Kingdom Champion): Tyler Bate

We get replays from the match, as Bate celebrates in the ring. Bate sets his title on the mat, extending a hand that Seven accepts as they shake hands. Seven leaves the ring, allowing Bate to celebrate some more as the show comes to a close.

Alex’s Overall Thoughts: OH MAN…this match was fun. I’ve been really excited to see a different kind of match, and that’s exactly what I got from the main event tonight. I’m very happy to have seen the CHIKARA tag champs battle it out on a much bigger stage, and hope all the best for both guys in the future. Really enjoyed some callbacks to World of Sport type action among other things, this is definitely a match to watch as soon as you get a chance. Overall, a good episode of NXT with an amazing main event!

Quick Results:

* Authors of Pain def. A Couple of Dudes (If anyone can find me their names that’d be pretty sweet…)

* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce def. Liv Morgan and Ember Moon

* Tyler Bate def. Trent Seven to retain the WWE United Kingdom Championship

Till next time, thanks for reading!