WWE NXT Results – 6/21/17 (Kassius Ohno vs. Aleister Black)



WWE NXT Results

June 21, 2017

Winter Park, Florida (Full Sail University)

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

“WWE: Then. Now. Forever.”

We get a video package highlighting the main event for tonight, as Kassius Ohno takes on Aleister Black! With that, the NXT intro brings us to a packed crowd at Full Sail chanting “NXT” as commentary hypes an exclusive look at what happened between Bobby Roode and Roderick Strong at a photo shoot, and our main event between Kassius Ohno and Aleister Black! At ringside, Peyton Royce as accompanied by Billie Kay as she makes her way to the ring for tonight’s opening contest. Out next is Ember Moon, and this match is underway!

Peyton Royce vs. Ember Moon

Chants of “WELCOME BACK” for Moon as both women lock up. Neither woman releases the hold as they roll through, and Peyton starts to get the upper hand as we get dueling chants of “LET’S GO PEYTON/LET’S GO EMBER.” Ember with a headscissors but Peyton gets out, and Ember reverses a hip toss into an arm drag followed by a dropkick. Peyton in the corner as Ember hits a cartwheel clothesline, but Peyton blocks her on the top turnbuckle before going for a superplex…but Ember blocks it, only for the ref to be distracted by Royce as Billie drops Ember’s arm onto the rope. Royce rolls Ember up, but only gets a nearfall before she throws Ember into the ring post shoulder first, and Ember is down as we go to break.

Back from break, Royce is in control as she wrenches the arm of Ember. She swings an elbow at it to cause more damage as the crowd tries willing Ember back into the match. Ember rolls Royce over onto her shoulders for a nearfall to break the hold. Royce swings a right hand at Ember, who responds in kind as she unleashes some major offense on Royce for a nearfall. Ember favoring the arm as she goes back on the attack, but Royce reverses for a nearfall. Ember responds with an O’Connor Roll for a nearfall, before Ember hits another arm drag to keep Royce down. Ember climbs to the top looking for an Eclipse, but Billie pulls Royce out of the ring to stop it. Ember responds by leaping off the ropes onto Billie, giving Royce a distraction to get Ember back in the ring but Ember hits a crucifix for a nearfall. Royce with a roll up for a nearfall of her own, followed by a Widow’s Peak that gets her another nearfall! Royce charges at Ember in the corner, but Ember sends Royce face-first into the turnbuckle before climbing up top, hitting the Eclipse for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Ember Moon

Ember celebrates in the ring as we get replays of the match. Commentary hypes the main event as Kassius Ohno takes on Aleister Black! Speaking of, we find him stretching backstage as he is confronted by Hideo Itami, who admits that his lack of success has been getting to him. He apologizes to Ohno, who says he understands where Itami’s coming from. We’ve got plenty left to give, and we gotta do it the right way. I’m gonna do that tonight by beating Aleister Black. Itami nods in agreement before walking off, leaving Ohno to keep warming up as we go to break.

Back from break, commentary hypes an exclusive look at what went on between Bobby Roode and Roderick Strong earlier today. Back at ringside, The Ealy Brothers make their way to the ring for the next match. Out next are Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe representing SAnitY, notably absent being Killian Dain and Nikki Cross as they make their way to the ring. The bell rings, and this match is underway!

The Ealy Brothers vs. SAnitY (Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe)

Wolfe starts things off with Uriel, who gets backed into the corner by Wolfe. Uriel is taken to the SAnitY corner as Eric tags in, both men double team Uriel before Eric stays on the attack in the corner. Tag to Wolfe, who charges right into a boot by Uriel who tags in Gabriel, who gets taken down by Wolfe. Uppercut by Wolfe as Eric tags in, and now it’s a constant tag rotation as SAnitY stays on top of Gabriel. Wolfe taunts Uriel before staying on the attack, locking in a chinlock on Gabriel. Gabriel fights as hard as he can but Wolfe keeps him down, charging at him in the corner…but Gabriel dodges, tagging in Uriel! The Ealy Brothers go for a double team but Eric gets involved, allowing Wolfe to hit a neckbreaker that takes Gabriel out of the ring. Tag to Eric and they hit a double team in which Eric hits a neckbreaker off the ropes for the win!

Winners via pinfall: SAnitY

Wolfe and Young celebrate in the ring as we get replays of the match. We go back to last week when the Triple Threat Elimination Match for the WOmen’s Championship ended in a no contest, with Nikki Cross and Asuka continuing the brawl backstage and ending it through a table. Commentary hypes a Last Woman Standing Match next week for the NXT Women’s Championship as Asuka defends one more time against Nikki Cross!

– VIDEO PACKAGE: Sonya Deville –

Back from break, we thank Powerflo for “Resistance,” the official theme of NXT. Back at ringside, Rachel Evers makes her way out to the ring for the next match. Out next is Sonya Deville, and this match is underway!

Rachel Evers vs. Sonya Deville

Hard kicks from Sonya to take Rachel down, followed by a knee right to the back for a nearfall. Rachel tries to fight back, but is quickly overpowered by the strikes of Sonya, who takes Rachel to the corner with another flurry of offense. She takes Rachel to the mat with a body scissors, grinding the forearm into the face of Rachel, who gets Sonya to her shoulders for a nearfall to break the hold. Sonya takes Rachel down hard for another nearfall, before she picks Rachel up…only to get caught with a jawbreaker by Rachel, who hits her with a boot and a right hand. Sonya responds with a kick to the gut as she takes a glove off before unloading with that hand into the gut of Rachel. Sonya takes Rachel down by the arm, locking in a double wristlock forcing Rachel to tap out!

Winner via submission: Sonya Deville

Sonya celebrates in the ring as we go to earlier today, during a photo shoot with the NXT Champion Bobby Roode. Roderick Strong and his family pass by, leading to some choice comments from the champ mocking Strong’s family that ends up with a brawl between the two men. Commentary hypes an NXT Championship match as Bobby Roode is set to defend the title against Roderick Strong in two weeks for the 400th episode of NXT! Up next is tonight’s main event, as Aleister Black takes on Kassius Ohno!

Back from break, commentary hypes the Last Woman Standing Match next week for the NXT Women’s Championship! Back at ringside, Kassius Ohno makes his way to the ring for tonight’s main event. Out next is Aleister Black, and after a moment this main event is underway!

Kassius Ohno vs. Aleister Black

Both men size each other up before Ohno looks to lock up, to which Black takes him down. They exchange holds now, and Black comes out on top. Front face lock by Black but Ohno lifts him up onto the turnbuckle to break the hold. They lock up, and Black wrenches the arm of Ohno. Ohno tries to reverse but Black is holding onto the wrist. Ohno begins to reverse the pressure, bringing Black down into a pinning combination for a nearfall. Black goes to the front, but Ohno eventually gets out of it and grabs the wrist of Black. Black reverses out of it, and both men are at a standstill. Ohno lays into Black with a chop in the corner, but Black responds with a strike of his own before bringing Ohno down. Ohno gets out of a headlock but gets taken down by Black, who goes for a Black Mass but Ohno gets out of the ring. Black goes for what looks like a springboard but goes into seated position in the ring. Ohno gets back in the ring and gets taken out with a series of kicks by Black, but Ohno responds with a big forearm that takes a lot out of both men as we go to break.

Back from break, Ohno is back in control with some hard rights and lefts on Black, who dodges out only to take a big boot from Ohno who gets a nearfall. Ohno with a snap mare and a modified chinlock while trapping the arm of Black, who struggles to get out of the hold. Black gets to his feet, but is taken down by Ohno who hits a senton for a nearfall. Ohno sits in the middle of the ring, annoying Black who goes for that kick again only to take another boot by Ohno who gets a nearfall. Ohno stays on top of Black, mocking him before going for a right hand that Black blocks before hitting a double stomp Ohno. Black hits some more hard kicks on Ohno, followed by a springboard moonsault and a hard kick for a nearfall. Some more kicks by Black, before Ohno catches the leg and hits a kick of his own! Black in the corner as Ohno charges, but Black turns things around…only for Ohno to hit a boot for a nearfall. Forearm from Ohno brings Black down to the mat again, but another one is reversed by Black to get a nearfall. Another hard flurry of offense gets Black a nearfall. Ohno holding the ropes but Black kicks him down, and they exchange blows before Ohno hits an enziguri on Black. Rolling cyclone boot by Ohno gets him another nearfall. Ohno takes off his elbow pad, but ends up exchanging blows with Black again before sending him down hard with a suplex. Ohno goes for the rolling elbow…only for Black to catch him with the Black Mass for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Aleister Black

We get replays of the match as Black sits int he ring, Ohno struggling to come to as the show comes to a close.

Quick Results:

* Ember Moon def. Peyton Royce

* SAnitY def. The Ealy Brothers

* Sonya Deville def. Rachel Evers

* Aleister Black def. Kassius Ohno

That’s it for NXT this week, Wrestleviewniverse! What did you think of the show? Are you ready for the long road to Takeover: Brooklyn 3?

Till next time, thanks for reading!