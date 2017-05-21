WWE Backlash Results – 5/21/17 (Orton vs. Mahal, Nakamura debut)

WWE Backlash Results
May 21, 2017
Chicago, Illinois
Commentary: Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton
Here is the scheduled card for tonight in Chicago:
WWE Championship Match
Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal
WWE United States Championship Match
Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match
The Usos (c’s) vs. Breezango
Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin
Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan
Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina
Kickoff Show:
Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English