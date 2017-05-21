WWE Backlash Results – 5/21/17 (Orton vs. Mahal, Nakamura debut)

By
Adam Martin
-
0

WWE Backlash Results 5/21/17
WWE Backlash Results
May 21, 2017
Chicago, Illinois
Commentary: Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton
Results by: Adam Martin of Wrestleview.com

Live coverage of WWE Backlash will begin tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

Here is the scheduled card for tonight in Chicago:

WWE Championship Match
Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE United States Championship Match
Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match
The Usos (c’s) vs. Breezango

Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan

Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina

Kickoff Show:
Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR