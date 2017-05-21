WWE Backlash Results – 5/21/17 (Orton vs. Mahal, Nakamura debut)



WWE Backlash Results

May 21, 2017

Chicago, Illinois

Commentary: Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton

Results by: Adam Martin of Wrestleview.com

Live coverage of WWE Backlash will begin tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

Here is the scheduled card for tonight in Chicago:

WWE Championship Match

Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE United States Championship Match

Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match

The Usos (c’s) vs. Breezango

Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan

Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina

Kickoff Show:

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English