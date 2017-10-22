

WWE TLC Results

October 22, 2017

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Commentary: Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T

A highlight package talks about Kurt Angle’s career getting a new chapter. Angle returns to a WWE ring for the first time in 11 years tonight due to medical issues causing Roman Reigns to be unable to compete. Alexa Bliss will also defend her WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Mickie James. Asuka will also debut against Emma.

Emma vs. Asuka

Footage is shown from two weeks ago on RAW of Emma winning an opportunity to face Asuka at WWE TLC.

The bell rings, and the crowd is buzzing. Emma ducks a lock up and taunts the crowd. Asuka quickly takes her down and applies a leg and arm bar. Emma quickly gets to the bottom rope, gets to her feet, and slaps Asuka. Emma quickly grabs the arm and wrenches. Asuka twists out and applies a side headlock. Emma punches and whips her off. Asuka no sells a hit, but Emma takes her down. Asuka quickly gains the advantage back and works on the arm. Emma slaps her in the face, but Asuka just smiles. Emma kicks her and hits the ropes, but Asuka follows and takes her down with a hip attack. Asuka dances around and applies an ankle lock. They mistime a maneuver that was supposed to send Asuka out of the ring. Emma sends her into the barricade, puts her in the ring, and hits a curb stomp for a two count. Emma applies an arm bar, but Asuka fights up and takes her down with some kicks. Emma ducks a big kick and rolls her up, but Asuka rolls through. Emma takes her down by the hair for a one count. Emma puts her in the corner and puts her in the tree of woe. Emma kicks away at the back, slides out of the ring, and pulls back on the hair. Asuka falls out of the tree of woe, and Emma sandwiches her in the corner with a running cross-body for a two count. Emma covers again for another two count. Emma elbows her in the back of the head and applies a full nelson. A “Let’s go Asuka” chant picks up. Asuka quickly fights up, but Emma slaps her. Emma keeps slapping, but Asuka just screams at her. Asuka tries for a German Suplex, but she instead rolls her up. Emma gets out, and Asuka takes her down with a big kick.

Both women get to their feet. Asuka rolls under a clothesline and takes her down with a strike combination before stomping the fingers. Asuka hits a missile dropkick off the second rope. Asuka holds the arm and peppers her face with kicks. Emma hits a desperation forearm to the back of the head and hits a low dropkick to the face for a near fall. Emma slams her face off the mat and rubs it on the mat. Asuka quickly picks the leg and applies an ankle lock. Emma tries to get out, but Asuka rolls through. Emma fights up, so Asuka hits a German Suplex. Emma rolls out of the ring to recover. Asuka goes to follow her out, but Emma grabs her by the hair and slams her on the floor! Emma gets her in the ring, but Asuka quickly kicks her. Asuka then applies the Asuka Lock, and Emma has no choice but to tap out!

Winner by Submission: Asuka

A video showcases some survivors of breast cancer. WWE supports the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

The Miz is giving a pep talk to Sheamus and Cesaro. Miz is complaining about how Kurt Angle is purposely stealing their spotlight by making his comeback. Miz thinks he’s just doing this to get in the ring with The Miz and get some spotlight off his star power. Miz mocks Angle’s neck and bring in Braun Strowman. Strowman says he’s snuffing out Angle’s return to the ring. He’ll do all that as long as his partners stay out of his way. Kane walks in and says if anyone is going to wrap a chair around Angle’s neck, it’ll be him. The Miz, Sheamus, and Cesaro hold up their fists like The Shield.

Elias attempts to play a song

Elias is out to sing a song. Elias tells them to shut their mouths because he has a song to sing. While Elias is strumming, someone throws something at him. Elias starts again, and he gets hit again. Someone is throwing lettuce at him. When the lights come on, we see it is Jason Jordan throwing vegetables at Elias. Jordan smiles and walks off with his shopping cart. Elias just shakes his head.

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness will call the action for the Cruiserweight Match.

The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann

The Brian Kendrick starts against Rich Swann. Kendrick quickly knees him in the midsection and clubs him down. Kendrick punches him and tries for a snapmare, but Swann lands on his feet and chops him. Kendrick quickly pulls him into the turnbuckle and tags in Jack Gallagher. Gallagher takes him down and applies a leg lock. Swann gets out and applies a side headlock. Gallagher gets out of it, but Swann takes him out with a dropkick. Cedric Alexander comes in and clears the ring. Alexander goes for a plancha on Kendrick, but Gallagher sweeps the feet. Swann quickly takes Gallagher down at ringside. Alexander then nearly overshoots a plancha. Alexander gets Kendrick in the ring for a two count. Alexander chops Kendrick down and tags in Swann. Swann sends Kendrick to the corner and hits a running forearm. Swann then sends Kendrick into Alexander for a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Swann picks up a two count. Swann goes to the second rope and punches Gallagher away. Kendrick then rips him off the second rope. Gallagher tags in and stomps away at Swann. Gallagher then applies a neck vice, but Swann fights up. Gallagher quickly connects with a snapmare and rakes the face. Kendrick tags in and kicks Swann before hitting a butterfly suplex for a two count. Kendrick kicks away at Swann’s ribs before applying a neck vice and ramming his head into the turnbuckle. Kendrick chokes him with his boot and tags Gallagher back in. Gallagher shoulders him in the ribs a few times and taunts Alexander. Gallagher knees Swann in the ribs and tags Kendrick back in. They go for a double-team, but Swann gets out and sends Kendrick out of the ring.

Alexander tags in and clotheslines Gallagher before elbowing him in the face and hitting a handspring roundhouse for a near fall. Alexander hits a running shoulder and kicks him back. Alexander hits a springboard clothesline and covers, but Kendrick pulls him out of the ring. Swann tries to leap off the steps with an attack, but Kendrick floors him with a northern lights suplex. Kendrick gets in the ring and superkicks Alexander before applying the Captain’s Hook. Alexander rolls through and keeps the Captain’s Hook applied. Swann then takes Kendrick out with a Phoenix Splash. Gallagher gets in the ring, and Swann superkicks him. Gallagher hits a desperation head-butt, and they both fall out of the ring. Alexander then hits a Lumbar Check on Kendrick for the win.

Winners by Pinfall: Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann

Video Package: WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Charly Caruso is backstage with Alexa Bliss. Bliss says she didn’t like when Mickie James said she had a “biscuit butt.” Bliss likes her butt. When she was young, she idolized Mickie James. She’s gone toe-to-toe with WWE Hall of Famers, but that was the good old days. After tonight, she won’t have good days. They’ll just be old.

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss (c)

