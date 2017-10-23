

WWE RAW Results

October 23, 2017

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Commentary: Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T

Results by: Adam Martin of Wrestleview.com

The show opens with a video package highlighting last night’s WWE TLC PPV featuring the in-ring return of Kurt Angle in WWE for the first time in 11 years.

We go live to Green Bay where RAW GM Kurt Angle heads to the ring. Angle grabs a mic and the crowd starts a “YOU STILL GOT IT” chant. He thanks them. Angle says every story has a beginning, middle and an end. “And last night I wrote a new chapter.” He says when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, he didn’t think things could get better until he competed back inside a WWE ring for the first time in 11 years. Angle called it a dream come true. “That was last night. This is tonight.” He said it is time to talk Survivor Series and how that night will feature RAW vs. Smackdown in just a few weeks.

The following matches are already scheduled: WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Smackdown Women’s Natalya, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin, WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

So why build up a Brock Lesnar appearance to address Jinder Mahal, only to have Angle just announce the match right away? #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) October 24, 2017

Angle confirms a 5 on 5 traditional elimination match, but adds not one but two will take place. A men’s elimination and a women’s elimination. He says as RAW GM, he wants it to be the most dominant show in WWE. Angle goes to leave when The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro and Curtis Axel walk out on stage to interrupt. Miz says this is his show and Angle was selfish to step in for Roman Reigns last night at TLC.

Angle tries to excuse himself when all four surround the ring and get up on the apron. Here comes Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose walking down through the crowd in Shield gear. They all bail and Miz accuses Rollins and Ambrose of sucking up to management. Angle books The Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and a superstar who attended TLC Last night and decided to stick around: AJ Styles.

-Commercial Break-

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose and AJ Styles vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro

We start with Seth Rollins and Sheamus. Sheamus with a shoulder block early. Rollins kicks away at Sheamus in the corner and tags in Dean Ambrose. Ambrose with a sliding down clothesline. Ambrose with elbows to Sheamus in the corner. Tag to Cesaro who drops a leg over Ambrose. Cesaro plants Ambrose with a scoop slam. Tag to Rollins who dropkicks Cesaro coming off the ropes. Tag to AJ Styles who throws chops at Cesaro. Styles with a series of roll ups on Cesaro. Styles catches Cesaro with a kick in the corner, but a distraction from Miz allows Cesaro to bounce Styles jaw first over the top rope. Tag to Miz who kicks the ribs of Styles. Sheamus and Cesaro knocks Ambrose and Rollins off the corner. Sheamus, Cesaro and Miz all stomp over Styles. Rollins pulls Cesaro out and tosses him into the barricade. Miz and Sheamus are tossed over. Styles, Ambrose and Rollins all leap over the top rope taking out Sheamus, Cesaro and Miz as we head to a break.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, Cesaro has Ambrose down in a headlock. Sheamus gets the tag and double teams Ambrose in the corner with Cesaro. Sheamus with big knees and tags Cesaro back in. Double clothesline by Sheamus and Cesaro on Ambrose. Ambrose with a suplex on Cesaro. Sheamus gets the tag, comes off the top, avoids Dirty Deeds, hits a high knee, but Ambrose fires back with his clothesline off the ropes. Tag to Miz. Hot tag to Rollins who springboards in and clears house on Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro. Rollins with a blockbuster and Falcon Arrow on Miz. Styles is in with a Pele Kick to Sheamus. Cesaro takes out Styles. Ambrose takes out Cesaro. Miz with a kick to Ambrose. Rollins sends Sheamus over. Miz kicks the knee of Rollins and connects with a quick spike DDT for a close two count.

-Commercial Break-