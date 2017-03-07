WWE Smackdown Results – 3/7/17 (Orton vs. Styles for spot at WrestleMania)



WWE Smackdown Results

March 7, 2017

Indianapolis, Indiana

Commentary: Mauro Ranallo, JBL, David Otunga, Tom Phillips

A video package of Smackdown from a few weeks ago kicks off the show. The video shows Randy Orton telling Bray Wyatt that he pledges allegiance to him and would not face him at Wrestlemania. It then shows clips from last Tuesday’s Smackdown Live with Randy Orton cutting a promo from Bray Wyatt’s “kingdom” where he says “If you can’t beat them, join them.” And when it’s the right time “screw them”. The video package then shows Randy Orton setting fire to the house with Bray Wyatt screaming in the ring. The clip concludes with Orton telling Wyatt he’s coming for his title at Wrestlemania.

Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan kick off the show

Shane McMahon’s music hits as he comes down the ramp. He then points back to the stage when Daniel Bryan’s music hits and the “Yes” chants errupt. McMahon welcomes the crowd to Smackdown Live. Shane comments about how he and Daniel Bryan have been thinking about the world title situation. Daniel Bryan says he thinks the opportunity to face Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania should go to Randy Orton. Shane says he thinks it should be AJ Styles. Daniel Bryan says it’s tradition that the Royal Rumble winner faces the champion at Wrestlemania. Shane agrees but states that in the past no Rumble winner has abdocated their chance to face the champion at Wrestlemania.

A video clip of Randy Orton telling Bray Wyatt he would not face him at Wrestlemania airs.

Shane says he wishes they knew Orton’s motives. They had to do a battle royal to determine the number 1 contender for Wyatt’s WWE title which AJ won. Daniel Bryan states how they thought they had it all covered until Orton revealed his plan.

We then see the clip of last Tuesday’s Smackdown Live where Orton says he’s going for Wyatt’s title at Wrestlemania.

Bryan says he doesn’t agree with Orton’s actions but because he won the Royal Rumble, he thinks he deserves his spot in the main event at Wrestlemania. But since he and Shane don’t agree, should it go to Randy Orton (little reaction from the crowd) or should it go to AJ Styles (louder reaction from the crowd). Shane says he knows the decision would not be made through a debate. That’s why tonight it will be Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles in a one on one match to determine the number 1 contender to Bray Wyatt’s WWE title at Wrestlemania. Daniel Bryan’s music hits as the segment comes to an end.

Up next: John Cena and Nikki Bella against Carmella and James Ellsworth.

Roy’s thoughts: A good opening segment to get the crowd going. The reaction from the arena saw many wanting AJ Styles to win. Very little reaction when Daniel Bryan mentioned Randy Orton but a big reaction from the crowd when he mentioned AJ Styles.

-Commercial Break-

A video package hyping up Wrestlemania in Orlando airs.

Shane and Daniel Bryan are seen walking backstage when AJ Styles stops them. Styles says he’s been wanting to talk to them all week and states there’s an “Anti Styles” conspiracy. He says he’ll make the best of a bad situation and take out Orton. He mentions how he’s not afraid of a little fire, a viper or them.

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. Carmella and James Ellsworth

James Ellsworth is in the ring and mentions how the fans are about to see a match they’ll never see again. He mentions how he’s defeated AJ Styles three times and he calls himself the Mac Daddy of Smackdown Live. He says he will wipe the floor with Mr. Hustle, Loyalty and Respect. He introduces Carmella to the ring.

John Cena’s music hits and gets a big reaction from the crowd. Fans chanting “John Cena sucks” to the tune of his theme song. He holds up his Never Give Up towel and runs to the ring. A quick feature of John Cena being on the cover of “Muscle and Fitness” magazine is aired. Nikki’s music hits as she comes down to the ring.

Nikki Bella and Carmella start the match. The bell rings and The Miz’s song hits as he makes his way down to the ring with Maryse. With Nikki distracted, Carmella’s pulls off a super kick and takes her down.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from commercial with Nikki in a headlock. The Miz and Maryse have joined the commentary team at ringside. Nikki gets out of the headlock and sends Carmella out of the ring. She tags Cena in. Per mix tag-team rules, Ellsworth has to get in the ring. Ellsworth gets in an no, he tries to turn back but Carmella tells him no and pushes him into Cena. Cena stands there lauging. Ellsworth turns around and Cena lifts him and drops him. Nikki gets in the ring and knocks Carmella out with a punch. Cena and Nikki look at each other and pull off the 5 knuckle shuffle on both James and Carmella. Cena and Nikki pull off the AA at the same time. Cena puts James in the STF as Ellsworth taps out.

Winners by submission: John Cena and Nikki Bella

The Myz grabs Cena by the leg and drags him out of the ring as he throws him onto the ring steps. Maryse takes Nikki out with a hit. The Myz gets in the ring and says how he can’t take it anymore. He mentions how John Cena’s relationship with Nikki is a lie. And how he loves Maryse and that is true love. He says he and Maryse are the “it” couple in the WWE. Miz states that Cena got jealous of it and mentioned how all of a sudden we start hearing about Cena and Nikki’s relationship on television.

Maryse grabs the microphone and tells Nikki “Break that bitch” and drops the microphone.

Roy’s thoughts: A nice little opening match. Clearly was never going to be long once one of Cena or Ellsworth got tagged in. Helped build the Miz/Maryse and Cena/Nikki feud heading into Wrestlemania.

Backstage we see Renee Young knocking on Orton’s door. Orton says last week he burned Wyatt’s compound to the ground. And how if he can do that, AJ won’t be able to do anything to stop him from facing Wyatt at Wrestlemania. And if he were AJ, he would just run.

-Commercial Break-

We come back with the news once more that Rick Rude will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Curt Hawkins is in the ring and mentions how Dean Ambrose started something last week he can’t finish. Ambrose’s music hits, Hawkins runs to the outside and Ambrose takes him out. He gets in the ring, grabs the microphone and says how he was going to come out and call Corbyn.