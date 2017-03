WWE Smackdown Results

March 21, 2017

Uncasville, Connecticut

Commentary: JBL and Tom Phillips

Results by: Mike Tedesco of Wrestleview.com

Live coverage of WWE Smackdown will begin tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT).

Advertised for tonight is American Alpha defending the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships against The Usos. Plus, the fallout from Shane McMahon asking for a match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania and if Styles remains fired from the Smackdown roster.