WWE Smackdown Results – 4/25/17 (Smackdown Women’s Title Match)



WWE Smackdown Results

April 25, 2017

Des Moines, Iowa

Commentary: JBL, Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips

Results by: Roy Nemer of Wrestleview.com

Live coverage of WWE Smackdown will begin tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

Advertised for the show is Naomi defending the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Charlotte, WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Erick Rowan in a No DQ match, Shinsuke Nakamura will kick off the show, AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin and a Beat The Clock Challenge to determine new No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships featuring American Alpha, The Colons, Breezango and The Ascension.