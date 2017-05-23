WWE Smackdown Results – 5/23/17 (Mahal WWE Title Celebration)



WWE Smackdown Results

May 23, 2017

Toldeo, Ohio

Commentary: JBL, Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips

Results by: Adam Martin of Wrestleview.com

A video package opens the show focusing on the media coverage of Jinder Mahal defeating Randy Orton at Backlash to become the new WWE Champion.

We go live inside the Huntington Center in Toledo. Tom Philips, JBL and Byron Saxton welcome us to the show. They are interrupted by the sound of police sirens. We see a shot outside where a convoy of police on motorcycles are leading two cars. The Singh Brothers get out of the first car and then put down a rug for WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Mahal gets out of the limo, puts the WWE Championship over his shoulder and laughs.

“Money in the Bank” ladder match participants

Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon is out first to kick off the show. Shane talks about history being made on Sunday night with Jinder Mahal becoming the new WWE Champion. The fans boo. Shane says in four weeks at the Money in the Bank PPV, a Smackdown Live PPV, Randy Orton has instituted his rematch clause. Orton will challenge Mahal for the WWE Championship. Shane talks about the “Money in the Bank” ladder match as we see a briefcase hanging above the ring. He will now introduce the five participants that will take part in this “Money in the Bank” ladder match on June 18.

AJ Styles walks out and is the first official entrant. Baron Corbin is out next as the second entrant. Sami Zayn is the third entrant. Dolph Ziggler walks out as the fourth entrant. All four men stand in the ring with Shane when WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens walks out with a mic in hand. Shane asks for the music to be killed. He tells Owens he isn’t one of the participants. He would now like to introduce the fifth participant: Shinsuke Nakamura.