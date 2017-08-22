

WWE Smackdown Results

August 22, 2017

Brooklyn, New York

Commentary: Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

A video showcases AJ Styles defeating Kevin Owens to retain the WWE United States Championship at SummerSlam with Shane McMahon as the Special Guest Referee.

AJ Styles reinstates the US Open Challenge

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles makes his way to the ring to a big reception. Styles stands in the ring, and the crowd chants, “AJ Styles.” Styles says, “Welcome to Smackdown Live, the house that AJ Styles built!” Styles is still the United States Champion after beating Kevin Owens at SummerSlam. Styles told the world that he is the workhorse of WWE. Nothing will change because he’s reinstating tonight the United States Open Challenge, and it starts right now!

Kevin Owens’ music hits, and he appears to be answering the challenge. Styles says he beat Owens at SummerSlam, so they are over. Owens says Styles did not beat him at SummerSlam. What happened on Sunday is that twenty years later, history repeated itself with a McMahon screwing a legendary Canadian out of a title again. Styles can take no credit for beating him. Shane McMahon screwed him. That’s what happened.

Shane McMahon’s music hits, and the Commissioner of Smackdown Live makes his way to the ring to a good reception. A “Shane O’Mac” chant picks up. McMahon says he couldn’t stand back there anymore and listen to this. McMahon says he called the match right down the middle. In the end, Styles won fair and square. Owens chuckles at that and says he won’t talk about the fact that McMahon, the man who survived a helicopter crash and jumped off Hell in a Cell, got grazed by a 450 Splash by Styles and couldn’t get into position to count Styles’ shoulders down. McMahon also physically assaulted him, which led to Styles beating him. Owens then shows footage of McMahon counting to three before realizing Styles’ foot was on the bottom rope. Owens says McMahon should focus on his right hand hitting the mat three times. A few weeks ago when the idiot referee counted to three despite his shoulder being up, that decision stood, so why is he not standing here as the champion? McMahon says he noticed the foot on the bottom rope and immediately called it off. The referee’s decision stands. Owens demands he be given back his title and says Styles is a joke.

Styles tells him to shut up before calling him a “whiny ass little bitch.” Styles says he’ll give Owens a rematch since he beat him already. McMahon says it’s against his better judgement, but if he wants to defend the title, Owens has the match. Owens says that’s not enough because he’s been screwed by an official and guest referee. If they were men, they’d let him pick the referee tonight. McMahon says they have plenty of competent officials. Styles agrees to let him get his own referee because he’ll lose anyway. It doesn’t matter if Owens’ mother is the referee. McMahon allows this and says this is Owens’ last shot at the United States Title. No more excuses! Owens seems pleased with this.

Daniel Bryan is backstage when The Singh Brothers walk in. They do an introduction for Jinder Mahal to enter Bryan’s office. The WWE Champion enters and says Bryan is a progressive thinker. SummerSlam was a huge international success thanks to him. Bryan also realizes he’s an unstoppable WWE Champion. Bryan says he actually sees a man who can’t win without The Singh Brothers. Mahal says Bryan is just like the xenophobic Americans thinking he’s a bad guy. Bryan says Shinsuke Nakamura deserves a measure of retribution, but Mahal reminds him that he doesn’t have to face him tonight per his contract. Bryan says Mahal doesn’t have to face Nakamura… but The Singh Brothers do. They freak out.

Naomi and Becky Lynch will face Natalya and Carmella later tonight.

Kevin Owens is walking backstage when he bumps into Sami Zayn. Owens says he knows they’ve been fighting each other and been by each other’s sides their entire career. Owens needs someone he can trust to be his referee in his match. Zayn is the only one that fits the bill. Zayn thinks about it before saying he watched Owens’ DVD recently. They’ve been fighting so long, he forgets what they’ve been fighting about. Owens says they shouldn’t be fighting. Owens knows Zayn isn’t busy since he hasn’t done much since coming to Smackdown Live, but tonight he can do something that counts. Owens asks him to think about it.

Aiden English is in the ring with a spotlight on him. He’s the Shakespeare of song and the Mozart of melody. English tells them to respect the artiste. He’s the Beethoven of baritone… but he’s cut off. Bobby Roode makes his debut on Smackdown! The crowd sings his song and gives him a massive round of applause.

Aiden English vs. Bobby Roode

The bell rings, and the crowd loudly chants, “Roode.” Roode then leads them into singing, “GLORIOUS!” English says this is his stage. Roode kicks and clotheslines him over the top rope.

We come back from the break to see English slapping away at Roode’s head. The crowd is chanting “Bobby Roode.” Roode tackles him to the corner and hits some shoulder thrusts before chopping the chest. English kicks him before sending him to the corner. Roode sidesteps an avalanche, connects with an inverted atomic drop, and hits him with a running forearm. Roode clotheslines him in the corner and throws him down. Roode hits a blockbuster neckbreaker off the middle rope while JBL quips a line about “Beer Money.” Roode lifts him up, but English elbows out and hits the Director’s Cut for a near fall. English goes to the top rope and leaps, but Roode hits him with a Double R Spinebuster. Roode has the crowd sing, “GLORIOUS” before hitting a Glorious DDT for the win!

Winner by Pinfall: Bobby Roode

Renee Young comes into the ring to interview Bobby Roode. She says he shocked the WWE Universe with his arrival. She asks what brings him here to Smackdown Live. Roode congratulates Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon for breaking the bank and cashing in on the hottest free agent in sports entertainment. If you don’t know by now, you’re about to find out that everything he touches and does is box office gold. In a New York Minute, Smackdown Live went from being great to being absolutely GLORIOUS! Roode’s music plays, and he poses in the ring for the crowd.

AJ Styles will defend the WWE United States Championship against Kevin Owens later tonight. Owens will choose the referee. We’ll also see The Singh Brothers take on Shinsuke Nakamura.

Daniel Bryan is texting when Chad Gable walks up to him. Bryan wants to apologize to him about Jason Jordan leaving the show. Gable wants to focus on his own career. Bryan says he didn’t just give Jordan away to RAW. Kurt Angle said he’d help him sign one of his friends. Bryan signed the guy, and he will be Gable’s new partner: Shelton Benjamin! Gable is ecstatic. Bryan says they can test drive the new tag team next week. Gable immediately agrees and walks off. Bryan welcomes Benjamin to Smackdown, and they shake hands.

Elsewhere backstage, Kevin Owens is walking when he comes up to Sami Zayn. Zayn says he thought about it hard, and he thought about every rotten thing Owens did to him. Owens needs a lot of help tonight, but he won’t get it from him.

The Hype Bros make their entrance. They’ll face the new WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions, The Usos, next.

