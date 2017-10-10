

WWE Smackdown Results

October 10, 2017

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves

“Then. Now. Forever” The WWE video leads us into the show.

Still photos are shown of Shane McMahon’s incredible fall off the Hell in a Cell structure and Sami Zayn pulling Kevin Owens away from certain doom.

Tonight, we’ll hear from Kevin Owen and Sami Zayn. We’ll also see AJ Styles invoke his rematch clause and challenge Baron Corbin for the WWE United States Championship.

The Usos call out The New Day

The Usos, the new Smackdown Tag Team Champions, make their way to the ring. They defeated The New Day to win the titles inside Hell in a Cell this past Sunday. Jimmy Uso says they told the crowd that they have the whole tag team division on lock. Jey welcomes them to the Uso Penitentiary. Jimmy says when you walk into Hell in a Cell, you come out a changed man. Jimmy then calls out The New Day so they can tell them something face to face.

“OHH GRAND RAPIDS! DON’T YOU DARE BE SOUR! CLAP FOR YOUR WORLD FAMOUS FOUR-TIME CHAMPS AND FEEL THE POWER!”

The New Day makes their way to the ring. Jey says this past Sunday night, two of the best tag teams went to war. They made history. Compared to them, the other tag teams in the back suck. Big E says he wouldn’t say suck, but Xavier Woods says they are the best. Jey says Hell in a Cell is exactly what it was. Jimmy says when that cage came down and they went into the cell, it got nasty. They bought out kendo sticks, handcuffs, chairs… Woods even brought out a cowbell. Jey yells that Big E “gonged” him. Jimmy says when these two teams step into the ring, they make it hard for others to follow. Jimmy says what the WWE Universe doesn’t know is that after the match when they drove to the next town all beat up, they can’t see that. Jey says no one knows how they feel except for The New Day. Jimmy says after all that they belong here. They run the tag team division.

Woods asks if they knocked a few screws loose and asks if they want a truce. They both simply say, “Respect.” They then go to shake hands…

…Except The Hype Bros come out to some boos. They are not wearing matching gear. Mojo Rawley says these two teams come out and leave the other tag teams in the cold. The Usos tell him to sit on the sidelines like he did for his whole NFL career. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin then come out. Gable says they’re not out here trying to complain, but The Hype Bros shouldn’t be out here looking for a fight. They should go to the back because they beat them. The Usos joke with them and tell them they’re also in the back of the line. Breezango then come out, and The New Day dances to their music. They go to speak, but they’re immediately interrupted by The Ascension. Tyler Breeze asks if they can stop following them. Konnor starts to speak, but Jimmy says they’re in The Uso Penitentiary. The New Day makes sure everyone but Breezango is in the penitentiary.

Daniel Bryan’s music hits, and he comes out to a big reception. Bryan says tonight is really not a good night for this. First of all, he thanks The Usos and The New Day for an incredible match at Hell in a Cell, but they need to get out of the ring. The crowd chants, “NO!” Bryan reiterates to them to get out of the ring because the other four teams are going to compete in a Fatal 4-Way to determine the next challengers for The Usos.

-Commercial Break-

Fatal 4-Way – Winners face The Usos

The Hype Bros vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. Breezango vs. The Ascension

Mojo Rawley starts against Konnor. Konnor sends him into the ropes, and Zack Ryder tags in. Ryder hits Konnor with a missile dropkick. Viktor tags in, and Ryder flapjacks him. Viktor soon makes a comeback and gets a two count. Viktor chops away at him, and Chad Gable tags in. Gable applies an arm bar, and soon tags in Shelton Benjamin. Benjamin body slams Viktor and drops an elbow for a two count. Gable tags back in and reapplies an arm bar. Viktor fights up and applies an arm bar to Gable. Gable twists out, takes him down, and counters into an arm bar. Konnor eventually tags in, and they double-team Gable. All the teams rush in to break it up and are at a standstill.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Rawley making a comeback on Tyler Breeze, ending with a tilt-a-whirl powerslam. All the teams break it up. A big brawl breaks out with them and they quickly clear out. Rawley powers him to the corner, and Ryder tags in. The Ascension pushes Ryder into Rawley. They argue before Konnor takes them out. Gable and Benjamin then come in and clear the teams out. Fandango knocks Gable off the top rope. Breeze and Fandango try to finish them off, but Benjamin and Gable are too much. They hit Breeze with a powerbomb/flying clothesline combo for the win. They’ll face The Usos for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships, next.

Winners by Pinfall: Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

Dasha Fuentes is waiting outside of a locker room for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. She says they’re making her wait.

Tonight, we’ll see Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton take on Rusev and Aiden English.

-Commercial Break-

Natalya intentionally got herself disqualified this past Sunday to keep her title from Charlotte Flair.

Natalya is backstage holding her championship when Lana and Tamina come in. Lana says the title will look better on Tamina. Natalya used to fantasize about being the champion, but now it belongs to her. Carmella comes in with her briefcase and says her fantasies are a little more real then others. Natalya says they deserve to be champion more than Charlotte Flair. Flair walks in, and Natalya asks why she has a long face. She asks if she broke her “pathetic father’s” heart again. Charlotte attacks her until referees come in to break it up.

Elsewhere backstage, Renee Young is backstage with United States Champion Baron Corbin. She asks about facing AJ Styles one-on-one. Corbin says it feels good to shove this in the face of the “keyboard warriors,” as well as Styles and Tye Dillinger. Tonight, the house that AJ Styles built becomes the opportunity that AJ Styles squandered.

Becky Lynch will take on Carmella, next.

-Commercial Break-

James Ellsworth is wearing a dog collar at ringside and is tied to the turnbuckle.

Carmella w/ James Ellsworth vs. Becky Lynch

Charles Robinson, my favorite referee of all time, is the official for this match. Lynch quickly takes her down and punches away at her. Carmella tries to get away, but Lynch pulls her back to the ring. Carmella quickly slaps her and tries to leave the ring, but Lynch grabs her by the hair. Lynch hits a Bexploder, and Carmella quickly gets out of the ring. Ellsworth is held back by his leash. Ellsworth stands in Lynch’s way, so Carmella kicks her in the knee. Carmella bounces her off the apron a few times before putting her back in the ring. Carmella picks up a one count. Carmella elbows her before applying a chin lock. Lynch fights up and rolls her up for a two count. Lynch blocks a kick and punches away at her. Carmella quickly boots her back and grabs her, but Lynch surprises her with the Dis-Arm-Her for the win.

Winner by Submission: Becky Lynch

Coming up next, we’ll hear from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

-Commercial Break-

Sami Zayn explains his actions at Hell in a Cell

Kevin Owens is introduced as “the victorious Kevin Owens.” Owens’ left elbow is wrapped up, and he is limping. Owens says at Hell in a Cell, he did exactly what he said he was going to do: he sent Shane McMahon to hell. Now Shane McMahon is gone, and he is never coming back. The people should be counting their blessings not just for that, but this Sunday they almost lost him, too. Owens was blinded by the white light you hear so much about on Sunday. Owens drifted up to heaven, but Saint Peter said they need Owens on earth. St. Peter even provided him with his very own guardian angel, Sami Zayn. As he re-entered his body, he found his purpose to turn Smackdown Live into his personal paradise. Now everyone is gathered in his personal heaven, The Kevin Owens Show.

Owens introduces his best friend and guardian angel, Sami Zayn! Zayn comes out to a mixed reception. Zayn is smiling and bouncing around like nothing has happened. Owens asks Zayn to explain that he had no idea that Zayn was going to come out on Sunday and pull him away from certain destruction. However before he does that, he needs to tell Zayn thank you. Zayn smiles widely. Zayn says he’ll explain everything. Owens powerbombing him on the apron a few weeks ago opened his eyes to everything. His whole career has been about pleasing the people. Zayn tried to take their hopes and dreams on his shoulders, which brought him to mediocrity. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens became the Intercontinental Champion, the Universal Champion, and the United States Champion. That’s ok because he gets to sleep at night with a clear conscience. If he keeps doing things the right way, maybe in five years his time would come. He thought his time came when Shane McMahon invited him to “The Land of Opportunity.” McMahon said RAW had been misusing him and Smackdown Live would give him the respect he deserved. That was the last meeting he ever had with McMahon. He gets it. People get busy. He’ll just keep coming in with a smile on his face until a couple of weeks ago when he saw McMahon in the hallway, and he tried to warn him what Owens was capable of. McMahon brushed him off. That’s when he realized McMahon never cared about him or wanted to give him an opportunity. That brings us to Hell in a Cell. He watched the match with bated breath. Zayn even wanted McMahon to win. When McMahon knocked Owens off the cell through the table, he had the match won. Then he turned around and started to climb all the way back to the top of the cell. Owens has been a lot of things to him over the years. Owens has been his best friend, bitter rival, and everything in between. Owens will always be his brother. When he saw McMahon up there, he realized he didn’t care about anyone but himself. McMahon wanted to end his career… or worse. So he saved his brother because it was the right thing to do. Zayn saved his brother because McMahon became an absolute psychopath. For the longest time he thought he despised Owens, but now he realizes that he despises the fact that he was right. Zayn thanks him, and they hug while the crowd gives them a mixed reaction.

They continue hugging and fight over raising their arms up. They then hug again.

Baron Corbin will defend the WWE United States Championship against AJ Styles. Coming up next, Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton will take on Rusev and Aiden English.

-Commercial Break-

Rusev and Aiden English vs. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura

Randy Orton will start against Rusev. Rusev punches away at Orton and sends him to the ropes, but he lowers his head and eats a kick. Rusev pushes off an RKO, and Orton throws him out of the ring. Orton goes for a hanging DDT, but English pulls Rusev away. Orton soon comes back by giving Rusev a back suplex onto the commentary table. Orton gets Rusev in the ring and goes to the apron, so English grabs the foot. Rusev then kicks Orton off the apron. English then takes Orton down at ringside.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Rusev apply a grounded bear hug. Orton fights up and breaks the grip. Rusev clubs him into the ropes. Rusev kicks him in the spine, and English picks up a two count. English applies a chin lock. Orton fights up, but English kicks him down. English hits the ropes, but Orton comes back with a powerslam.

Nakamura is tagged in, and he big boots English before knocking Rusev off the apron. Nakamura dropkicks English and kicks away at him. English blocks a kick, so Nakamura demolishes him with a kick from his free leg. Nakamura lays him across the top turnbuckle and kicks English. Rusev grabs Nakamura, so Nakamura kicks him away. Orton lays Rusev out with an RKO. Nakamura then hits English with a Kinshasa for the win.

Winners by Pinfall: Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura

AJ Styles is backstage with Renee Young. Styles says Baron Corbin is a good prospect, but he’s prone to mistakes. Styles says this is the House that AJ Styles Built, and he’ll be damned if some Lone Wolf is going to steal his championship and walk out with his head held high. Styles isn’t overconfident. That’s just the reality of it. Tonight is the End of Days for Corbin’s title reign.

-Commercial Break-

Luke Harper and Erick Rowan are in a video with breathing that sounds like Darth Vader heard. Harper says there is no conscience. Rowan says there is no moral compass. The virtuous will fall, and the wicked will rise. Harper and Rowan are the Bludgeon Brothers.

Rich Swann will take on TJP in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match on WWE 205 Live.

Bobby Roode calls out Dolph Ziggler

Bobby Roode says he is very happy to say his first WWE PPV match was absolutely glorious. That was until 2 seconds after when Dolph Ziggler attacked him from behind. If Ziggler wants to fight, then they should fight.

Dolph Ziggler’s music hits, but then it stops. Ziggler comes out with no music and lights again. Ziggler says Roode finally had his first match at Hell in a Cell. Ziggler says he looked like a million bucks and strutted down the aisle. Roode stepped through the ropes, and then the bell rang. Then he, Dolph Ziggler, the greatest in ring performer in WWE history, exposed him for what he is: a fraud. Ziggler dominated him and was the better wrestler. Roode panicked because he realized his elaborate lie was unraveling before him. Roode did the only thing he could to beat him. Footage is shown of Roode pulling the tights to pin Ziggler. Ziggler says his iCloud didn’t get hacked. That’s Roode. Roode is a cheater.

Roode says he proved he is smarter than Ziggler. Ziggler says he’s the smartest man alive and the greatest in-ring performer in WWE history. Ziggler demands his rematch. Roode says Ziggler doesn’t accept losing very well. If he wants his rematch, then he’s got it. It’s going to go the way the first match went. There’s a bizarre pause like someone forgot their lines. Roode says he’s tired of all the talking, so if Ziggler is done complaining they can have the rematch right now. Ziggler takes off his jacket, but declines to have the match. Ziggler will have his rematch when and where he wants. It won’t be here tonight. Ziggler then walks off.

Baron Corbin will defend his WWE United States Championship against AJ Styles, next.

-Commercial Break-

