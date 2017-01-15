WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Results – 1/15/17 (Tyler Bate becomes the first UK Champion)



WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Results

January 15, 2017

Blackpool, England (The Empress Ballroom)

Commentary: Michael Cole, Nigel McGuinness

Results by: Jason Namako of Wrestleview.com

Opening video package highlights yesterday’s first-round action and Pete Dunne’s attack on Sam Gradwell at the end of yesterday’s broadcast.

Commentary welcome us to the show and run down the quarter-final match-ups. We see how Pete Dunne and Sam Gradwell advanced yesterday before we go to the first match.

Quarter-Final #1: “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne vs. Sam Gradwell

Gradwell has kinseio tape on the small of his back from Dunne’s attack at the end of the broadcast last night. Gradwell refuses Dunne’s sarcastic handshake before the bell. Gradwell goes right after Dunne early. They exchange clotheslines, then Gradwell wipes out Dunne outside with a tope suicida! Dunne pulls at the face of Gradwell, but then Gradwell with a butterfly suplex on the rampway! Back in, Gradwell with a missile dropkick, but he clutches at his injured back. Dunne hits a Rebound German, but Gradwell responds with a Michinoku Driver for 2. Dunne rolls outside as Gradwell heads up top, but Gradwell wipes him out outside with a crossbody off the top! Back in, Dunne places Gradwell on the ropes and shoves him off, sending Gradwell crashing outside with his injured back hitting the apron! Referee begins his 10 count, but Gradwell just gets back in before the 10 count.

Dunne greets him with a slam into the turnbuckles for the win.

Winner and advancing to the Semi-Finals: “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne by pinfall (Buckle Scoop Slam)

Afterwards, Dunne lays out Gradwell with the Bitter End. Dunne will face the winner of Mark Andrews vs. Joesph Connors in the semi-finals.

Dunne is interviewed on the stage. Dunne questions what he did yesterday was controversial. He didn’t, Triple H didn’t, he said it was impactful. Two down, two to go.

We see video on how Mark Andrews and Joesph Conners advanced yesterday before we go to the next match.

Quarter-Final #2: Mark Andrews vs. Joesph Conners

Andrews with a series of quick pin attempts for nearfalls. Series of arm drags by Andrews, but Connors blocks another and hits a back elbow. Conners works over Andrews, but Andrews comes back with a basement dropkick for 2. 619-style move by Andrews to the ribs, then he sends Conners outside. Conners avoids the Apron Moonsault by Andrews, then he drop toe holds Andrews face-first off the steps! Conners drives Andrews off the apron, then begins to take control. Andrews fights back, but Conners sends Andrews throat-first off the middle rope, followed by a standing back suplex slam for 2. Left-arm short-arm clothesline by Conners for another 2. Andrews gets out of another back suplex, then catches Conners with an enziguri, sending Conners outside. Conners pulls Andrews outside and continues the attack, talking trash. Conners goes for a running boot against the steps, but Andrews moves and Conners goes into the steps! Andrews goes on top of the barricade, walks the tightrope and wipes out Conners with a somersault senton! Back in, Andrews with a springboard crossbody for 2. Shotgun Knees and a Northern Lights by Andrews, but Conners gets the knees up off the standing moonsault and rolls up Andrews for 2. Conners with a reverse hot-shot to Andrews, followed by a slingshot Flatliner for a close 2. Conners is frustrated. Andrews with an up kick, then an enziguri when Conners is on the middle rope. Andrews heads up with Conners and hits a Super Rana. Andrews heads back up top, but Conners stops him. Andrews knocks him off, but Conners catches him with the back elbow/backbreaker combo. Conners goes for Don’t Look Down, but Andrews counters it with Stundog Millionaire!

Andrews heads back up top, Shooting Star Press for the win.

Winner and advancing to the Semi-Finals: Mark Andrews by pinfall (Shooting Star Press)

Andrews will face Pete Dunne in the Semi-Finals.

Wolfgang is getting ready backstage as we see how he and Trent Seven advanced yesterday before the next match.

We see former WWE and WCW star Fit Finlay sitting ringside.

Quarter-Final #3: Trent Seven vs. “The Last King of Scotland” Wolfgang

These two have history, facing each other at ICW’s big Fear and Loathing show back in November in front of over 10,000 fans. Feeling-out process early. They go nose-to-nose and exchange slaps, then Wolfgang with a Backdrop Driver, sending Trent outside. They brawl outside, with Wolfgang wiping out Trent with a Moonsault off the apron! Wolfgang clutches his leg as he throws Trent back in, who quickly charges and wipes out Wolfgang outside with a Heat Seeking Missile! Trent heads up top, but Wolfgang stops him. Wolfgang heads up with Trent, then blocks being suplexed outside and superplexes Trent off the top! They trade shots, then Wolfgang with a boot and the Wasteland, but Trent blocks the 2nd Rope Moonsault! Trent blocks a German and hits a release Dragon for a close 2. Trent goes for the Seven Stars, but Wolfgang stops it with a palm strike. Trent gets out of another Wasteland, hits a spinning backfist and the Seven Stars, but Wolfgang kicks out! Trent can’t believe it! They head back up top, with Trent calling for a Super Piledriver, but Wolfgang headbutts Trent off.

Wolfgang hits the Howling (Swanton) across Trent’s back and gets the upset win.

Winner and advancing to the Semi-Finals: “The Last King of Scotland” Wolfgang by pinfall (The Howling)

Wolfgang will face the winner of Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin in the Semi-Finals.

We see how Bate and Devlin advanced yesterday before our final quarter-final match.

Quarter-Final #4: Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin

Bate fixes his moustache instead of shaking Devlin’s hand before the match. Devlin unloads on Bate with shots early. Bate sends Devlin outside, then wipes him out with a tope suicida! Back in, Devlin goes to the eyes and arm whips Bate down. Devlin takes control. Bate comes back with a Monkey Flip. Bate with a 2nd Rope Uppercut, but Devlin blocks the Airplane Spin. Bate catches Devlin off a springboard crossbody and this time hooks him in the Airplane Spin. Bate begins to get dizzy and looks to fall over as Devlin sends the top rope into Bate’s face. Devlin with an enziguri, but Bate avoids a moonsault. Devlin with a big knee strike for a close 2. Bate again avoids a moonsault, but Devlin counters the Tyler Driver ’97 with a rana roll-up for 2. Devlin with a head kick and the ref checks on Bate. Bate blocks a knee strike and hits the big left jab.

Tyler Driver ’97 by Bate for the win.

Winner and advancing to the Semi-Finals: Tyler Bate by pinfall (Tyler Driver ’97)

Bate will face Wolfgang in the other semi-final match-up.

We see video highlighting the final four in the tournament.

We see Robbie Brookside sitting at ringside.

Semi-Final #1: “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews

These two also have history, wrestling each other in the first-round of PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles tournament last year, with Andrews winning. Dunne with a quick slam early and begins to work Andrews over. Andrews comes back with a tilt-a-whirl arm drag, sending Dunne outside. Andrews then wipes out Dunne with a flip dive! Dunne greets Andrews back in with a stomp, then manipulates his fingers outside. Dunne goes to stomp on Andrews’ wrist on the steps, but Andrews counters it with a rana off the steps! Back in, Dunne nails Andrews with a front kick, getting 2. Dunne with a neck vise applied, then stomps on the back of Andrews’ neck. Andrews blocks the Buckle Scoop Slam and slingshots over, taking Dunne down into a double stomp! Shotgun Knees, Northern Lights, then hits a Standing Moonsault into a Back Senton! Andrews with a springboard rana and a running Shooting Star Press for a close 2. Dunne rolls outside, but catches Andrews off the Apron Moonsault, then blocks a Tornado DDT and hits the Crash Landing to Andrews on the apron! Dunne heads back outside and hits another Crash Landing, this time on the rampway! Referee begins his 10 count and Andrews just makes it back in before the 10 count, Dunne can’t believe it! Dunne with a series of stomps to the head of Andrews, then goes for another Crash Landing, but Andrews counters it with Stundog Millionaire for a close 2. Andrews heads up top, but Dunne stops him. Dunne heads up with Andrews, but Andrews blocks a superplex. They trade shots up top, until Andrews knocks Dunne off. Andrews goes for the Shooting Star Press, but Dunne gets the knees up and rolls up Andrews for another close 2. Dunne is frustrated. Dunne goes for the Bitter End, but Andrews gets out and hits a running enziguri. Andrews springboards, but Dunne drills him with a big right hand! Dunne goes for another Crash Landing, but Andrews counters with a rana roll-up for another close 2. Andrews heads back up top, but Dunne avoids the Shooting Star Press and hits a Buckle German!

Dunne hits another Crash Landing, followed by the Bitter End for the win.

Winner and advancing to the Finals: “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne by pinfall (The Bitter End)

Dunne will face the winner of Wolfgang vs. Tyler Bate in the Finals.

Semi-Final #2: “The Last King of Scotland” Wolfgang vs. Tyler Bate

Feeling-out process early. Wolfgang biels Bate as commentary notes that he may have suffered a broken nose in the match with Trent. Bate with the big left jab, but Wolfgang drives him into the corner. Bate avoids a charge and hits the 2nd Rope Uppercut. Bate tries to lift up Wolfgang, but he can’t. Wolfgang with a slam and he goes for the 2nd Rope Moonsault, but Bate nails in the leg, knocking Wolfgang off. Bate with a pump kick, then counters a gorilla press slam with a Sunset Flip for 2. Wolfgang comes back with a Pop-Up Powerslam for 2. Wolfgang heads up top and goes for the Howling, but Bate moves out of the way! Wolfgang then with a Spear for a close 2.

Wolfgang goes for Wasteland, but Bate gets out and hits the Tyler Driver ’97 for the win.

Winner and advancing to the Finals: Tyler Bate by pinfall (Tyler Driver ’97)

Wolfgang shakes Bate’s hand after, but then Pete Dunne runs out and attacks Bate, sending him shoulder-first into the ringpost. William Regal runs out and forces Dunne to the back. We see replays of Dunne’s attack as Bate has not moved. Bate is finally helped to the back.

Bonus Match: “The King of the Cruiserweights” Neville vs. “The Anti-Hero” Tommy End

Neville cuts a promo beforehand, complaining about not being in the tournament and he should be the champion by default. If he was in the tournament, he would win by no contest. He is the greatest export from the UK and there is no one back there that can stop him. End interrupts.

Neville takes down End early. Chain wrestling, then End nails Neville with a chest kick for 2. Series of evasions, then End with another chest kick. Neville rolls outside to regroup. Neville nails End when he tries to go after him outside, then begins to take control back in. Neville with a series of kicks, followed by a one-legged dropkick for 2. Neville heads up top and leaps off, but End catches him on the way down with a head kick! End makes a comeback on Neville, hitting a knee to the ribs, sending Neville outside. End heads up top, Nephilim (Orihara Moonsault) wipes out Neville outside! Back in, End with a series of kicks, followed by a basement windmill kick for 2. Neville avoids End off the top, then gets his hands up, but End drills him with a superkick, followed by a German for 2. End heads up top, but Neville nails him with an enziguri. Neville heads up with End and hits a Super Rana.

Neville heads up top and hits the Red Arrow for the win.

Winner: “The King of the Cruiserweights” Neville by pinfall (The Red Arrow)

We again see Pete Dunne’s attack on Tyler Bate earlier.

Backstage, Charly Caruso says that Tyler Bate will indeed compete in the Finals, despite suffering a separated AC joint in his shoulder.

Cole and Nigel talk about the main event, but they are interrupted by the music of Finn Balor, who comes out to the ring. Balor puts over the tournament and thanks the crowd for making this tournament happen.

We see how Dunne and Bate got to the Finals before the main event.

Main Event in the Finals to crown the first-ever WWE UK Champion: “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate

Bate is sporting kinseio tape on his injured shoulder. Pre-match intros for this one. Commentary notes that Bate was trained by Dunne. Feeling-out process early. Dunne with a slap as Bate smiles at him. Dunne goes right to working on the injured shoulder of Bate. Bate gets out and hits a dropkick, then fires up and tells Dunne to bring it. Bate with an ankle pick on Dunne, then cartwheels when Dunne tries to kick him off. They lock-up and head outside with it still applied. Dunne then drives Bate’s injured arm across his own shoulder. They then trade shots outside until Bate drops Dunne with the big left jab. Back in, Dunne drives Bate’s injured arm into the turnbuckles and takes control. Bate then sends Dunne shoulder-first into the ringpost, giving Dunne a taste of his own medicine. Bate with a kneelift and a big right hand, followed by the 2nd Rope Uppercut. Bate with an Exploder for 2. Bate goes for the Tyler Driver ’97, but can’t because of his injured shoulder. Dunne again drives the injured arm across his own shoulder, then hits a double stomp. Dunne goes for the Bitter End, but Bate counters it with an inside cradle for 2. Bate hooks Dunne in the Airplane Spin, but begins fading while doing it Dunne, before he goes in reverse. Bate again gets woozy, but squats Dunne back up and does another Airplane Spin before dropping Dunne and getting 2. Bate goes after Dunne, but Dunne hooks him in a Triangle Choke! Dunne with elbows to the injured shoulder, but Bate deadlifts Dunne up and slams him down to get free! Dunne rolls outside as Bate charges at him, wiping out Dunne with a Fosbury Flop! Back in, Bate heads up top and hits a 450 Double Stomp, but Dunne kicks out! “This is Awesome” chants by the Blackpool crowd. Dunne grabs the injured arm of Bate, twists the wrist and removes his mouthguard, then hits the Bitter End, but Bate kicks out! Dunne is in shock! Kimura applied by Dunne, then he rolls him back to the middle when Bate is close to the ropes. Bate gets to his feet, but Dunne leaps on and applies a body scissors. Bate then gets free and counters out with a Brainbuster on Dunne! Bate gets the arm over, but Dunne kicks out again! Bate tries to get feeling back in his injured shoulder, but Dunne gets out of a German. They exchange slaps, then Bate with a Koppo Kick! Bate fires up and hits another Koppo Kick to Dunne!

TYLER DRIVER ’97!! 1-2-3! WOW!

Winner of the tournament and the first WWE United Kingdom Champion: Tyler Bate by pinfall (Tyler Driver ’97)

We see replays of the big moments in the match, then go back live as Triple H, Finn Balor, Fit Finlay and William Regal congratulate Bate on his win and present him with the WWE UK title belt. Bate celebrates his title win as the show closes.