The following was taped on Thursday night in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios.

8/17 GFW Impact TV taping results:

* This is scheduled to air next week on August 24, 2017 on Pop TV.

* Taryn Terrell cut a promo and wants to be the one who retires Gail Kim. Kim comes out and runs Terrell off to the back.

* OVE def. The Heatseekers.

* Grado comes out and says his goodbye to the fans as he has to leave the country. Laurel Van Ness comes out and proposes to Grado. Grado accepts. Kongo Kong tries to come out and prevent this from going down when Shera stops him.

* Eli Drake won a 20 Man Gauntlet to become the new GFW Unified World Champion. Former WWE star John Hennigan, billed as Johnny Impact, was involved in the match.

Source: PWInsider.com

Thanks to Alan Wojcik for the photos below.