Bound for Glory location to be revealed Monday

A series of videos have been released this week teasing that GFW will be announcing the official location for the upcoming Bound for Glory PPV on November 5.

The videos tease a number of locations including the United States, UK, Canada, India and Japan. According to a report by PWInsider.com, the likely location will be Toronto where Anthem Sports and Entertainment is headquartered. While not officially confirmed, it appears the company may tape Impact TV tapings in the same city as well.

GFW branding

It is interesting to note that the branding for these Bound for Glory videos display an “Impact!” logo above the Bound for Glory logo and not GFW.

Whether or not this has anything to do with recent reports stating that Anthem had yet to fully acquire the rights to the GFW name (currently owned by Jeff Jarrett) remains to be seen. Jarrett is currently serving an “indefinite leave of absence” from the company.

The company officially rebranded as Global Force Wrestling this past June during the weekend of the Slammiversary PPV and noted that the Impact name would continue to be used for the weekly show on Pop TV and other international TV deals.