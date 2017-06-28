Impact Wrestling officially acquires Global Force Wrestling

Anthem Sports and Entertainment issued the following press release on Wednesday announcing that Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions (a subsidiary of Anthem) has officially entered an agreement to acquire Jeff Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling promotion.

The release also notes that Jarrett will be joining Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions as a member of the board of managers, equity owner and Chief Creative Officer. It was revealed back in April that a merger was to begin taking place between Impact and GFW when the new regime was brought in to rebrand the company.

GFW was launched back in April of 2014 after Jarrett had departed TNA. The company would go on to present a series of live events in 2015 including TV tapings in Las Vegas. GFW was never able to acquire any sort of a TV or licensing deal to release the footage and continued making partnerships with wrestling promotions to co-promote.

Jarrett would then make a surprise return to TNA in 2015 to take part in the Slammiversary PPV and get the opportunity to promote GFW. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Anthem had acquired Impact and restructured the management staff including pushing out Dixie Carter and Billy Corgan and reintroducing Jarrett to the fold.

You can check out the full press release below.

IMPACT Wrestling Acquires Global Force Wrestling

NASHVILLE | TORONTO – Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions LLC, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. and parent company of IMPACT Wrestling, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Global Force Entertainment, LLC d/b/a Global Force Wrestling.

Jeff Jarrett, the founder of both IMPACT Wrestling and Global Force Entertainment, will join Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions as a member of its board of managers, equity owner and Chief Creative Officer.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Anthem as a partner to build the business,” said Karen Jarrett. “This partnership will be complementary of our strengths and bolster our capabilities to grow the IMPACT Wrestling brand. Ed Nordholm as President and Jeff Jarrett as Chief Creative Officer make a great tag team”

“We are excited by the progress we have made with IMPACT Wrestling since acquiring the business in January,” said Ed Nordholm, president of Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions. “Jeff and his team have been instrumental in this success and we are pleased that we have reached an agreement on the basis of which we can combine our businesses to continue to grow. Slammiversary XV will be a fitting occasion to bring the promotions together and merge the titles under the new IMPACT combined belts. By combining our resources and talent, we can produce the best product for our global audience.”

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com.