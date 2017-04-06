New Japan events in the US this July sell out in less than a day

This past Saturday (4/1), the two New Japan G1 special live events set for July 1 and July 2 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California, went on-sale on Ticketmaster. Within a matter of hours of going on-sale, both shows that were set to hold 3,000 fans, as well as meet-and-greet sessions prior to each event, completely sold out.

According to media reports, New Japan is said to be extremely thrilled with the news and is looking at possibly moving the shows to a bigger setup within the convention center to accommodate fans who missed out on the initial wave of tickets. It has also been speculated that the July 1 event will become a live TV special on AXS TV, which hosts the weekly New Japan on AXS show hosted by Jim Ross and Josh Barnett.