10/9 NJPW King of Pro Wrestling iPPV Results: Tokyo, Japan (Sumo Hall)

1. SANADA, BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi def. Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Leo Tonga.

2. Hirooki Goto and Toru Yano def. NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr. Yano stole Suzuki’s NEVER title belt after.

3. Roppongi 3K (Sho Tanaka and Yohei Komatsu) w/Rocky Romero def. IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions The Funky Future (Ryusuke Taguchi and Ricochet) to win the titles.

4. IWGP Tag Team Champions Killer Elite Squad def. War Machine and The Guerrillas of Destiny in a Tornado Elimination Match to retain the titles, last eliminating War Machine.

5. IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega, ROH Champion Cody Rhodes and Marty Scrull def. YOSHI-HASHI, Baretta and Jado.

* Another vignette played on the guy wielding a knife that has been shown since the G-1 Finals, he is known as Switchblade and will debut at the 11/5 Power Struggle iPPV in Osaka.

6. Kota Ibushi and Juice Robinson def. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi and Togi Makabe.

7. Will Ospreay def. IWGP Jr. Champion KUSHIDA to win the title. Hiromu Takahashi came out after to make a challenge, but Marty Scrull ran in and snapped Hiromu’s fingers to stop him, then challenged Ospreay himself for a future title shot.

8. Tetsuya Naito def. Tomohiro Ishii to retain his IWGP Title shot at Wrestlekingdom 12.

9. Main Event for the IWGP Title: Kazuchika Okada (c) def. EVIL to retain the title.

With the win, Okada will become the longest-reigning IWGP Champion of all-time as he will surpass Shinya Hashimoto’s 489-day reign on October 22.

Naito came out after and he and Okada cut promos back and forth on one another as the Wrestlekingdom 12 main event on January 4, 2018 is now set as Okada vs. Naito for the IWGP Title at the Tokyo Dome.