Bully Ray comments on Ring of Honor debut, Boxer uses Undertaker theme

Bully Ray comments on Ring of Honor debut

Former WWE and TNA star Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) tweeted out the following photo with Matt and Jeff Hardy following his Ring of Honor debut on Saturday night.

As reported earlier, Ray made his debut following Adam Cole retaining the ROH Championship against Bobby Fish in the main event when Fish was attacked by The Bullet Club.

Matt and Jeff Hardy also debuted last night in New York City defeating The Young Bucks to become the new ROH Tag Team Champions, just days after they officially became free agents and parted ways with Impact Wrestling.

Ray also appeared to address reports on this weekend that he was in talks to make a return of Impact Wrestling at the tapings this week in Orlando in his tweet. Former WWE star Alberto El Patron got the call instead when talks with Ray fell through.

Still the talk of the wrestling biz. Now thats how you make a DELIGHTFUL impact. pic.twitter.com/zOeMIPdclY — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) March 5, 2017

Boxer uses Undertaker theme

Boxer Ohara Davies used The Undertaker’s theme for his entrance in London last night before his fight with Derry Matthews. Davies won the fight in the third round to retain the Light Heavyweight Title and now has a 15-0 boxing record.