Netflix releases early look at new “GLOW” series premiering on June 23

Netflix has released a series of photos from the upcoming “GLOW” (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) series that will premiere this summer on June 23.

The series features actress Alison Brie, comedian/actor Marc Maron and former WWE and TNA star Kia Stevens (aka Awesome Kong/Kharma).

“GLOW tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she’s thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women’s wrestling. In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin) a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture perfect life is not what it seems. And at the wheel is Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director who now must lead this group of women on the journey to wrestling stardom.”

You can check out photos below passed along to Wrestleview courtesy of Netflix.