Batista on why he doesn’t miss WWE, Justin Roberts talks book/JBL

Batista on why he doesn’t miss WWE
Former WWE star Batista (Dave Bautista) was recently on Chris Jericho’s podcast and revealed he was open to a return to WWE to work a program with Triple H.
Excerpts courtesy of Gerweck.net.
“I’ve asked, yeah, I’ve asked. Well, there’s… I’ve asked for what I want. I’ll tell you and I’ve talked to Hunter about it and I’ve talked to Vince about it. I said I would come back and run a whole program with Hunter. That’s the only thing I’m interested in doing. They’re just not interested in it, you know?”
Batista also added that he doesn’t miss WWE.
“Yeah, I miss it a lot. … There’s nothing like it, you know that. There’s just an adrenaline rush that goes along with it. What I don’t miss is the company, to be honest with you. I don’t miss WWE. I miss wrestling, I just don’t miss dealing with the company and its bullshit. Yeah it’s the bullshit man, it’s just too much bullshit man.”
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” starring Batista opens this weekend nationwide.
Justin Roberts talks book/JBL
Donald Wood of Ring Rust Radio recently spoke with former WWE announcer Justin Roberts about the release of his new book and some in the wrestling media using it as reference point to highlight the backstage issues involving Mauro Ranallo and JBL.
“A lot of people asked me about it and I said I don’t know Mauro. I don’t know him at all and we never once talked. I don’t know his situation. All I know is the experiences that I’ve had which I clearly stated were in 2003 when that was happening with JBL. Case in point, after the incident with Joey Styles when he stood up to him and punched him, he basically disappeared shortly after that. When he came back, he was a much different person. That stuff wasn’t going on and the locker room had changed completely. So, when he came back it was a different world with different guys and a different mentality. The guys who were around in the early 2000s knew what happened and later on I don’t know what happened with Mauro. So I can’t say anything about that, but I did say when people asked me if he should be fired and I would say no. It’s not just something with JBL; it’s a mentality in the company. They like to ride people and I don’t know if that had anything to do with Mauro because again, I don’t know anything about his situation for sure, just the accusations that we have heard that are going around.”