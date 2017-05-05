Batista on why he doesn’t miss WWE, Justin Roberts talks book/JBL

Batista on why he doesn’t miss WWE

Former WWE star Batista (Dave Bautista) was recently on Chris Jericho’s podcast and revealed he was open to a return to WWE to work a program with Triple H.

Excerpts courtesy of Gerweck.net.

“I’ve asked, yeah, I’ve asked. Well, there’s… I’ve asked for what I want. I’ll tell you and I’ve talked to Hunter about it and I’ve talked to Vince about it. I said I would come back and run a whole program with Hunter. That’s the only thing I’m interested in doing. They’re just not interested in it, you know?”

Batista also added that he doesn’t miss WWE.

“Yeah, I miss it a lot. … There’s nothing like it, you know that. There’s just an adrenaline rush that goes along with it. What I don’t miss is the company, to be honest with you. I don’t miss WWE. I miss wrestling, I just don’t miss dealing with the company and its bullshit. Yeah it’s the bullshit man, it’s just too much bullshit man.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” starring Batista opens this weekend nationwide.

Justin Roberts talks book/JBL

Donald Wood of Ring Rust Radio recently spoke with former WWE announcer Justin Roberts about the release of his new book and some in the wrestling media using it as reference point to highlight the backstage issues involving Mauro Ranallo and JBL.