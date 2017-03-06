SPOILERS: 3/5 Impact Wrestling TV tapings for Pop TV from Orlando

The following was taped on Sunday from Universal Studios in Orlando.

Xplosion

* Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid def. The DCC, Reno Scum and Fallah Bahh and Bokara.

* ODB and MJ Jenkins def. Angelina Love and Laurel Van Ness.

* Mahabali Shera def. Fallah Bahh.

* Reno Scum def. Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid.

3/5 Impact Wrestling TV Tapings:

* Alberto El Patron won a squash match.

* Jeremy Borash and Josh Mathews set up their teams for their 8-Man Tag match. Team Borash is Alberto El Patron and the return of former TNA stars Magnus and Matt Morgan, as well as former WWE star Chris Masters, now known as Chris Adonis. Team Mathews is Lashley, Bram, Eli Drake and Tyrus.

* James Storm wins a fan vote to get a World Title shot. EC3 comes out to complain.

* Allie and Braxton Sutter def. Sienna and Kevin Matthews. Kongo Kong debuts after and lays out Sutter, while Laurel Van Ness comes out and attacks Allie.

* Andrew Everett def. Suicide, Gregory Shane Helms and Marshe Rockett.

* Davey Richards def. DJ Z. Richards and Eddie Edwards brawled after, along with Angelina Love and Alisha.

* Team Borash def. Team Mathews in a 8-Man Tag. With the win, Mathews is off the commentary team. Team Borash chased Mathews to the back after.

