Impact Wrestling Results – 1/19/17 (Drew Galloway captures Impact Grand Title, Race for the Case match)



TNA Impact Wrestling Results

January 19, 2017

Orlando, Florida (Universal Studios)

Eli Drake, Trevor Lee, Bram and Brother Nero (Jeff Hardy) all won briefcases in a Race for the Case match

Each briefcase contains a number. The numbers determine the order the winners will make open challenges in two weeks at Open Fight Night. Also involved in the Race for the Case match: Broken Matt Hardy, Mahabali Shera, Eddie Kingston, Jessie Godderz, Mike Bennett, Tyrus and Crazzy Steve.

Backstage, Drew Galloway talked about making it to the finals of the Impact Grand Championship tournament and being forced to drop out due to injury.

Bobby Lashley walked out and talked about beating EC3 last week to earn a shot at the Impact Championship. Impact Champion Eddie Edwards interrupts describing himself as a fighting champion. Lashley says he will be a fighting champion and won’t need help. He challenges Edwards to a 30 minute Iron Man match and Edwards accepts. Lashley jumps Edwards, but Davey Richards runs out to make the save with a steel chair in hand.

Backstage, Maria leaves a voicemail for Braxton Sutter. She then tells Brooke to stay out of her business.

Brooke def. Deonna Purrazzo

Backstage, Braxton Sutter arrived and Maria was upset he didn’t call her back. Maria tells Sutter to stop training Allie and he refuses. She whispers something in Sutter’s ear and he agrees to stop training her.

Race for the Case Reveal

Tyrus did all the talking for Eli Drake. Drake draws #4. Bram draws #2. Trevor Lee got #3. Brother Nero ends up with #1.

Backstage, Braxton Sutter tells Allie he can’t train her anymore.

Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud def. Robbie E and Swoggle

Backstage, Sutter leaves the Impact Zone with Laurel Van Ness and isn’t happy.

Drew Galloway def. Moose to become the new Impact Grand Champion

The match went three rounds. Galloway took the first. Moose took the second. During the third round, Galloway hit Moose with a low blow. The referee stopped and then restarted the match. Galloway hit the Claymore right away to get the pinfall.