Three new matches were officially announced for the upcoming SummerSlam PPV in three weeks in Brooklyn during tonight’s Smackdown Live episode from Cleveland.

This includes Shinsuke Nakamura challenging Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship after Nakamura defeated John Cena on Smackdown to become the No. 1 Contender.

Also officially announced for the show is AJ Styles defending the WWE United States Championship against Kevin Owens with Shane McMahon acting as the special guest referee and Rusev vs. Randy Orton after Orton offered himself up as an opponent after Rusev complained about not having a match in three weeks.

Here is how the SummerSlam card looks as of late Tuesday night.

WWE Universal Championship – Fatal Four Way Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE United States Championship Match

Special Guest Referee: Shane McMahon

AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Naomi (c) vs. Natalya