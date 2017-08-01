Three new matches were officially announced for the upcoming SummerSlam PPV in three weeks in Brooklyn during tonight’s Smackdown Live episode from Cleveland.
This includes Shinsuke Nakamura challenging Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship after Nakamura defeated John Cena on Smackdown to become the No. 1 Contender.
Also officially announced for the show is AJ Styles defending the WWE United States Championship against Kevin Owens with Shane McMahon acting as the special guest referee and Rusev vs. Randy Orton after Orton offered himself up as an opponent after Rusev complained about not having a match in three weeks.
IT'S ON! @FightOwensFight will challenge @AJStylesOrg for the #USTitle at #SummerSlam with special guest referee @ShaneMcMahon! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/yNDPx7yNxo
— WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2017
Here is how the SummerSlam card looks as of late Tuesday night.
WWE Universal Championship – Fatal Four Way Match
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe
WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE United States Championship Match
Special Guest Referee: Shane McMahon
AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Naomi (c) vs. Natalya