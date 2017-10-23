Wrestleview Live #23: WWE TLC Review

Wrestleview Live returned with Podcast #23 on Sunday night (October 22, 2017) with hosts Adam Martin and Mike Tedesco to discuss RAW’s TLC PPV.

Podcast Summary:

13:00 – Thoughts on the news on Friday that Kurt Angle was returning to the ring

21:00 – Discussion on the main event dragging a bit, but ending on a high note

37:00 – Jason Namako joins the show to discuss Asuka’s main roster debut

43:00 – Taking phone calls from listeners including Goosey live from Minnesota

1:33:00 – Closing thoughts on TLC and the plans for the next live podcast

You can check out both audio and video versions of the podcast below.

Audio:



Video: